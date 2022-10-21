Read full article on original website
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth
Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
Katy Perry is here to save the day following ‘When We Were Young’ festival cancellation’
Thousands of emos had to find other things to do as day one of the When We Were Young festival was canceled due to bad weather. Luckily, some were able to grab some last-minute tickets to Katy Perry‘s Las Vegas Residency performance, where the artist welcomed them with open arms.
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Dave Chappelle and Will Smith host ‘Emancipation’ screening for stars including Rihanna and Tyler Perry
Will Smith threw together a private screening of his upcoming Apple TV film Emancipation. The screening was a small gaggle of who’s who in Hollywood, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, and the most unlikely of guests, comedian Dave Chappelle. Chappelle recently returned from a European standup...
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
Every surprise cameo in the ‘Doctor Who’ centenary special
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. Doctor Who fans could not have asked for anything more from Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor’s feature-length finale managed to squeeze in more surprises than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at. While we knew to expect a few returning characters, including classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), it turned out they were just the tip of the iceberg.
Matthew Perry might be the only person in the world who can’t stand Keanu Reeves
In his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and That Big Terrible Thing, due out next week, Matthew Perry reveals his opioid addiction, the fact that he escaped death twice, and the fact that he seems to severely dislike Keanu Reeves. The odd hatred for the Matrix actor can’t be completely explained...
Top five comic books Martin Scorsese should absolutely turn into a movie
Martin Scorsese famously said he doesn’t consider Marvel movies cinema. However, there are some comic books out there that would be perfect for the director to turn into a movie. In fairness to Scorsese, he explained in a New York Times opinion piece back in 2019 that his true...
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
A grimy and grisly survival thriller escapes through the woods to streaming sanctuary
Appealing to the deepest fears of the audience has regularly proven to be a surefire method of engagement, with the relentlessly intense survival thriller one of the most prominent examples. The prospect of being chased, terrorized, and tortured by mysterious assailants is a nightmare scenario that everyone fears, it’s just a shame that 2018’s Traffik had to depict it in such an uninteresting light.
Henry Cavill isn’t the only long-absent DCEU star fans want to see return
The recently released Black Adam has won the favor of DC fans by confirming what everyone had been fervently hoping and demanding for a very long time — the return of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent aka Superman. But while this cements the presence of the Kryptonian superhero in the DCEU, it did little to dash away the lingering clouds of doubt over the appearance of another equally loved character i.e., Amy Adams as Lois Lane.
Spooky Season queen Vanessa Hudgens mimics Natalie Portman for another epic Halloween costume
Vanessa Hudgens has nailed another epic spook season with her latest Halloween costume celebration. This year the Tick, Tick…Boom! star fully channeled the look of Natalie Portman’s “White Swan” character from the 2010 Darren Aronofsky psychothriller, Black Swan. Hudgens was joined by a passel of friends...
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ is set to start filming in December
One of the baddest witches in town is heading back to our screens! That’s right, Agatha Harkness is returning in Disney Plus’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos and production is starting soon. Kathryn Hahn will be returning to the role with her character finally taking center stage after she became one of WandaVision‘s runaway stars.
Fan theories turn ominous for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ over an Elton John classic
Marvel’s first official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped today, mere minutes after slipping through the cracks and leaking online. While fans were over the moon to finally have a first look at the long-awaited threequel, enthusiasm was quickly quelled once they homed in on the trailer’s use of a specific song and the ominous theory it suggests.
Here’s how your favorite ‘The Simpsons’ characters would look in the world of anime
The Simpsons is gearing up to release its 2022 Treehouse of Horror episode on Oct. 30 and to help build anticipation a new look at the episode has been revealed — and it boasts an anime twist. This upcoming episode will include an anime-style segment and we now have...
A jaw-dropping apocalyptic action classic tears down the streaming establishment in stunning style
Post-apocalyptic movies tend to load up on either weighty thematic subtext or blockbuster-sized action sequences, but very rarely do the two go hand-in-hand to such a stunning degree as they did in Alfonso Cuarón’s classic Children of Men. Typically, projects that have a number of credited screenwriters can...
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
Ryan Reynolds reacts to his hilarious airborne birthday gift from Rob McElhenney
The gears continue to grind over at Wrexham AFC as Ryan Reynolds celebrates his 46th birthday, but of course, that didn’t stop club co-owner and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney from having a bit of fun with him to mark the occasion. McElhenney got Reynolds...
