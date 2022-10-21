December is quickly approaching, which means the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for our annual “Shop with an Officer” program. This event is only made possible through the community’s most generous donations. We have been very fortunate to be able to hold this event for our community for many years now. This event is deigned to not only assist the underprivileged children in our community, but also to provide them with positive reinforcement in regards to law enforcement.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO