WVNews
Crews on the scene of brush fire in Bristol, West Virginia on Turtletree Fork Road
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Multiple crews are at the scene of a working brush fire in the Bristol area, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Located by Turtletree Fork Road, the Reynoldsville, Salem and Spelter Fire Departments are working to contain the fire with help from the West Virginia Department of Forestry.
WVNews
Donations requested for "Shop with an Officer"
December is quickly approaching, which means the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for our annual “Shop with an Officer” program. This event is only made possible through the community’s most generous donations. We have been very fortunate to be able to hold this event for our community for many years now. This event is deigned to not only assist the underprivileged children in our community, but also to provide them with positive reinforcement in regards to law enforcement.
WVNews
UHC United Orthopaedic and Spine Center drive aims to provide 'Coats for Kids' in North Central West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With temperatures soon to drop as winter approaches, the Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center at WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season. Officials...
WVNews
W.Va. Attorney General to visit Preston County Wednesday
KINGWOOD — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be in Preston County Wednesday for a number of meetings with residents. From 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., he will speak to Preston High School students about opioids.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice again warns against state's proposed Amendment 2 during stop in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE – With two weeks until the Nov. 8 general election, Gov. Jim Justice spoke before a small crowd in Marshall County against Amendment 2, which he described as “backwards” for the people of the Mountain State. He also believes that his statewide tour warning people about...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, Water Board prepares to move on 18% water rate increase, with additional increases expected
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board on Tuesday took a first step on water rate increases that could affect a majority of Harrison County residents. The action comes as the board prepares to move forward with an $85 million lead line replacement project. Board members agreed...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council hears first reading of updated union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a Tuesday night meeting, Fairmont City Council heard the first reading of two ordinances that will, if passed at the next meeting, create a new contract and negotiations between the city and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
WVNews
Halloween activities in Lewis County
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat at Stonewall Resort Roanoke Activity Plaza Parking Lot. The public is welcome. Howl-o-ween at the Lewis County Senior Center, 6-8 p.m. This event is to collect food, treats, and cleaning supplies for the homeless animals at the Shelter. (No rawhide, please). Also the Michael Jackson Thriller Dance (modified) will be performed at LCSC and they ask the public to stop by to watch/participate and donate.
WVNews
Darwin Welch remembered for helping youth in agriculture
KINGWOOD — Darwin Welch was remembered for his contributions to agriculture and helping youths in Preston County last week. Welch, 95, of Kingwood, passed away Oct. 18.
WVNews
Morgantown City Council hears about animal control
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council heard about the efforts of the county’s dog wardens during a regular committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening. The city contracts dog warden service through Monongalia County.
WVNews
Let's keep it safe out there
A quick glance at Page 1 of today’s edition will show that Weston and Lewis County will soon be in full-blown Halloween spirit. From all the events that have been happening at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum to the trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat or fall festival activities, the youth of Lewis County have plenty of opportunity to dress up and celebrate the traditional season.
WVNews
Fannie Vandetta
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fannie Vandetta, 90, of Monongah, affectionately known as Nunna by her grandchildren, passed away Sunday night one hour and five minutes prior to her birthday on October 23, 2022, at the Tygart Center. She was born on October 24, 1931, in Shinnston, daughter of the late John and Angeline Caputo.
WVNews
Lewis Commissioners receive update on sludge removal
Weston Sanitary Board Director Dee Evans addressed thew Lewis County Commission regarding the sludge removal process at the Weston Sanitary Plant. Sludge removal had not taken place since the plant opened roughly 21 years ago. The Weston Sanitary Board’s customer base is nearly 50/50, with 52% of customers living within city limits, and 48% living outside.
WVNews
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
WVNews
RCB volleyball sweeps Preston; Liberty takes tri-match
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball swept a home match against Preston on Tuesday, downing the Knights 25-13, 25-21, 25-17. Avery Childers led the Flying Eagles with 10 assists and nine aces and also put up 10 digs and 10 kills. Hope Vernon had a team-high 11 digs along with six kills, and Gina Alvaro led the squad with 12 kills while adding eight digs. Emma Swiger had 10 digs and five assists.
WVNews
More than 1,300 participate in Run for It
PARSONS — More than 1,300 participants representing 85 community causes walked, ran and fundraised for the Tucker Community Foundation’s Run for It event. David “Coop” Cooper, executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation, said that “this year we had 85 organizations who registered as teams for this fantastic event. Rather than groups asking for money for support, these groups engage with the communities and ask other people to walk, run and fundraise for their causes.”
WVNews
Trans-Allegheny Chapter members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution mark 100th Anniversary
Trans-Allegheny Chapter members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the chapter’s 100th anniversary on October 16 in the Conference Meeting Room at the Hampton Inn in Weston. Gov. Jim Justice sent a Certificate of Proclamation from the state of West Virginia recognizing the Trans-Allegheny Chapter for its 100 years of outstanding dedication and commitment to historic preservation and promoting education and patriotism.
WVNews
Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lewis County Schools
Red Ribbon Week is going on this week in Lewis County Schools, with students participating in different daily activities including wearing sunglasses and hats. Teachers and staff are also getting in on the events and dressing up, too. The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program...
WVNews
Morgantown sweeps home tri-match
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, it was the Morgantown volleyball team’s serving and defense that enabled it to have so much success on Tuesday. And that enabled the Mohigans to sweep their home tri-match with Bridgeport...
WVNews
Central & West Preston Pink Out
KINGWOOD — Central Preston and West Preston volleyball teams participated in a Pink Out before their game Oct. 19. They presented a check to Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital for $532, funds they raised together to help fight breast cancer. The teams also honored guests Karen Schmidl, Amanda McCleary,...
