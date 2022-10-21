ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

WVNews

Donations requested for "Shop with an Officer"

December is quickly approaching, which means the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for our annual “Shop with an Officer” program. This event is only made possible through the community’s most generous donations. We have been very fortunate to be able to hold this event for our community for many years now. This event is deigned to not only assist the underprivileged children in our community, but also to provide them with positive reinforcement in regards to law enforcement.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council hears first reading of updated union contract

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — During a Tuesday night meeting, Fairmont City Council heard the first reading of two ordinances that will, if passed at the next meeting, create a new contract and negotiations between the city and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Halloween activities in Lewis County

Drive Thru Trunk or Treat at Stonewall Resort Roanoke Activity Plaza Parking Lot. The public is welcome. Howl-o-ween at the Lewis County Senior Center, 6-8 p.m. This event is to collect food, treats, and cleaning supplies for the homeless animals at the Shelter. (No rawhide, please). Also the Michael Jackson Thriller Dance (modified) will be performed at LCSC and they ask the public to stop by to watch/participate and donate.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown City Council hears about animal control

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council heard about the efforts of the county’s dog wardens during a regular committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening. The city contracts dog warden service through Monongalia County.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Let's keep it safe out there

A quick glance at Page 1 of today’s edition will show that Weston and Lewis County will soon be in full-blown Halloween spirit. From all the events that have been happening at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum to the trick-or-treat, trunk-or-treat or fall festival activities, the youth of Lewis County have plenty of opportunity to dress up and celebrate the traditional season.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fannie Vandetta

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fannie Vandetta, 90, of Monongah, affectionately known as Nunna by her grandchildren, passed away Sunday night one hour and five minutes prior to her birthday on October 23, 2022, at the Tygart Center. She was born on October 24, 1931, in Shinnston, daughter of the late John and Angeline Caputo.
MONONGAH, WV
WVNews

Lewis Commissioners receive update on sludge removal

Weston Sanitary Board Director Dee Evans addressed thew Lewis County Commission regarding the sludge removal process at the Weston Sanitary Plant. Sludge removal had not taken place since the plant opened roughly 21 years ago. The Weston Sanitary Board’s customer base is nearly 50/50, with 52% of customers living within city limits, and 48% living outside.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

RCB volleyball sweeps Preston; Liberty takes tri-match

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd volleyball swept a home match against Preston on Tuesday, downing the Knights 25-13, 25-21, 25-17. Avery Childers led the Flying Eagles with 10 assists and nine aces and also put up 10 digs and 10 kills. Hope Vernon had a team-high 11 digs along with six kills, and Gina Alvaro led the squad with 12 kills while adding eight digs. Emma Swiger had 10 digs and five assists.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

More than 1,300 participate in Run for It

PARSONS — More than 1,300 participants representing 85 community causes walked, ran and fundraised for the Tucker Community Foundation’s Run for It event. David “Coop” Cooper, executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation, said that “this year we had 85 organizations who registered as teams for this fantastic event. Rather than groups asking for money for support, these groups engage with the communities and ask other people to walk, run and fundraise for their causes.”
PARSONS, WV
WVNews

Trans-Allegheny Chapter members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution mark 100th Anniversary

Trans-Allegheny Chapter members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the chapter’s 100th anniversary on October 16 in the Conference Meeting Room at the Hampton Inn in Weston. Gov. Jim Justice sent a Certificate of Proclamation from the state of West Virginia recognizing the Trans-Allegheny Chapter for its 100 years of outstanding dedication and commitment to historic preservation and promoting education and patriotism.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Red Ribbon Week celebrated in Lewis County Schools

Red Ribbon Week is going on this week in Lewis County Schools, with students participating in different daily activities including wearing sunglasses and hats. Teachers and staff are also getting in on the events and dressing up, too. The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Morgantown sweeps home tri-match

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, it was the Morgantown volleyball team’s serving and defense that enabled it to have so much success on Tuesday. And that enabled the Mohigans to sweep their home tri-match with Bridgeport...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Central & West Preston Pink Out

KINGWOOD — Central Preston and West Preston volleyball teams participated in a Pink Out before their game Oct. 19. They presented a check to Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital for $532, funds they raised together to help fight breast cancer. The teams also honored guests Karen Schmidl, Amanda McCleary,...
KINGWOOD, WV

