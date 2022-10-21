ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

VTDigger

Woodstock competition offers $30,000 prize for best business idea

Startup Woodstock is the town’s latest effort to spur new business. Organizers hope to cast a broad net, encouraging a range of applicants — from electricians to child care providers and beyond — to fill a void. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock competition offers $30,000 prize for best business idea.
WOODSTOCK, VT
VTDigger

VPPSA honors recipients of regional and national utility awards

VPPSA Honors Recipients of Regional and National Utility Awards. Waterbury Center, Vermont – Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) is recognizing its community members who received 2022 awards from the American Public Power Association (APPA) and Northeast Public Power Association (NEPPA). Five award recipients including VPPSA staff, member utility directors, and local policymakers were honored in a ceremony on October 12.
WATERBURY CENTER, VT
VTDigger

John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign

The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
VTDigger

Mary Harper Hutchins, equestrian supporter, teacher, great-grandmother

Norwich, VT - Mary Harper Hutchins, 90 years old, passed away suddenly Friday, October 14, 2022 at Alice Peck Day Hospital. She was born in New York City to Harold Harper, a partner at Harper and Matthews Law firm and Elizabeth (Roop) Harper, a reader for the Lighthouse for the Blind. Mary attended the Brearly School in NYC and went on to Mount Holyoke College, majoring in Mathematics.
NORWICH, VT
VTDigger

Community Health awarded for quality care

Rutland - Community Health is a Health Center Quality Leader, ranking among the top 20% of the Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in the country. The Rutland-based FQHC has been recognized nationally for overall clinical quality performance by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Community Health Director of...
RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield

A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Ledgr cloud accounting opens for business

Underhill, VT - October, 2022 - Ledgr, cloud bookkeeping and corporate accounting company is proud to announce their official opening. Ledgr helps small businesses across the country by providing bookkeeping and accounting services like bill pay, payroll services and client invoicing. Founder Ian Bouchett, a serial entrepreneur himself, and his business partner Kristin Arkema decided to launch Ledgr after several years of service in the corporate accounting industry.
UNDERHILL, VT

