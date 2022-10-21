Read full article on original website
Bev Soychak: State won’t endorse a renowned beaver specialist who lives in Vermont
The Fish & Wildlife Department needs to be funded by neutral sources. And start defending our state’s mission statement and not putting money in its own pockets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bev Soychak: State won’t endorse a renowned beaver specialist who lives in Vermont.
In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter
“It was sort of the gathering place in town,” Rumley’s daughter Kelsey recalled of the Montpelier tavern. “Initially, they wanted it to be a fancier place, but it just became the watering hole for everyone.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In tributes to Paul Rumley, friends recall a bygone era of Thrush burgers and Statehouse banter.
Woodstock competition offers $30,000 prize for best business idea
Startup Woodstock is the town’s latest effort to spur new business. Organizers hope to cast a broad net, encouraging a range of applicants — from electricians to child care providers and beyond — to fill a void. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woodstock competition offers $30,000 prize for best business idea.
VPPSA honors recipients of regional and national utility awards
VPPSA Honors Recipients of Regional and National Utility Awards. Waterbury Center, Vermont – Vermont Public Power Supply Authority (VPPSA) is recognizing its community members who received 2022 awards from the American Public Power Association (APPA) and Northeast Public Power Association (NEPPA). Five award recipients including VPPSA staff, member utility directors, and local policymakers were honored in a ceremony on October 12.
John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign
The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
Hundreds of job opportunities at the VermontJobs.com Job Fair on Nov. 5
South Burlington, VT – VermontJobs.com Job Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the University Mall in South Burlington from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The fair will take place throughout the main thoroughfares of the mall. The job fair is a great...
Lukas Kopacki: Vermont could be a leader in a carbon-capture system
With the McNeil plant already established as a bioenergy plant in Burlington, Vermonters stand in an excellent position to lead the world in “bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Lukas Kopacki: Vermont could be a leader in a carbon-capture system.
Mary Harper Hutchins, equestrian supporter, teacher, great-grandmother
Norwich, VT - Mary Harper Hutchins, 90 years old, passed away suddenly Friday, October 14, 2022 at Alice Peck Day Hospital. She was born in New York City to Harold Harper, a partner at Harper and Matthews Law firm and Elizabeth (Roop) Harper, a reader for the Lighthouse for the Blind. Mary attended the Brearly School in NYC and went on to Mount Holyoke College, majoring in Mathematics.
Chelsea Camarata didn’t like the women’s mountain biking clothes she saw. So she started her own company.
Camarata is still running her company out of her home in Burlington’s Old North End, but she is beginning to export. Read the story on VTDigger here: Chelsea Camarata didn’t like the women’s mountain biking clothes she saw. So she started her own company..
Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington
Meanwhile, the social justice nonprofit is searching for a new executive director, following the resignation of Zoraya Hightower, a Progressive Burlington city councilor representing Ward 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peace & Justice Center to close its store and relocate its office in Burlington.
Community Health awarded for quality care
Rutland - Community Health is a Health Center Quality Leader, ranking among the top 20% of the Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in the country. The Rutland-based FQHC has been recognized nationally for overall clinical quality performance by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Community Health Director of...
ANEW Place is ramping up for their 2nd Annual Celebration of Trees fundraising event
Giving Hope a Home is the theme for ANEW Place’s Celebration of Trees signature Holiday fundraising event. It will feature beautifully decorated trees and gifts, which be raffled off to the public. It begins bright and early on November 25 at the University Mall in the storefront next to the American Eagle.
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
Public Utility Commission allows GlobalFoundries to set up its own electric utility
The announcement comes two months after GlobalFoundries reached a deal with the Conservation Law Foundation, clearing the way for the chip maker’s plan. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public Utility Commission allows GlobalFoundries to set up its own electric utility.
Man serving up to life in prison dies in cell in Springfield
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a state police press release. The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Police said emergency medical care was unsuccessful and he was declared dead at 11:30 a.m.
Ledgr cloud accounting opens for business
Underhill, VT - October, 2022 - Ledgr, cloud bookkeeping and corporate accounting company is proud to announce their official opening. Ledgr helps small businesses across the country by providing bookkeeping and accounting services like bill pay, payroll services and client invoicing. Founder Ian Bouchett, a serial entrepreneur himself, and his business partner Kristin Arkema decided to launch Ledgr after several years of service in the corporate accounting industry.
Jury hears from experts as defense mounts insanity argument in Burlington meat cleaver murder case
Aita Gurung is facing charges of first-degree murder in the killing of his 32-year-old wife, Yogeswari Khadka, and attempted murder for seriously injuring his mother-in-law in the same attack in October 2017. Read the story on VTDigger here: Jury hears from experts as defense mounts insanity argument in Burlington meat cleaver murder case.
Fired sheriff’s captain pleads not guilty to assault charge stemming from kicks
Two other Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies’ comments to a police investigator, which were detailed in court documents, appear to contradict at least some of Grismore’s comments about the incident to police and, more recently, to the press. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fired sheriff’s captain pleads not guilty to assault charge stemming from kicks.
