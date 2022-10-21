Read full article on original website
‘It’s a feeling of thankfulness:’ SCAD students discuss working in film
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may not be a more important week for performing arts students at SCAD. “For a whole week I’m like a sponge and I’m absorbing all of this information about this business that I love,” Jocelyn Webb said. Getting to see the stars...
Gray Promotes Marsha Fogarty to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marsha B. Fogarty has been promoted to general manager of Gray owned Savannah, Ga., CBS affiliate WTOC. Fogarty joined WTOC in 1998...
Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas. This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition. Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing,...
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday. During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
‘It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah:’ Stars attend SCAD’s annual film festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Star power in Savannah Sunday as stars like Eddie Redmayne walked the red carpet on day 2 of SCAD’s annual film festival. “It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah, particularly the actors since you get to see them walk around,” Film Festival Attendee Karen Cobe said.
Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
The Age Gap Tour: Heather Land
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Heather Land saw the number of people following the funny videos she posted on Snapchat go from 750 to 45,000 in the matter of hours one day, she knew it was time to change careers. So she left what she called her “big girl job”...
WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta. WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.
SCCPSS kicking off National Red Ribbon Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System kicked off National Red Ribbon Week Tuesday. Students and staff wore red as they were joined by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and Superintendent Ann Levett for the celebration. This year’s theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Celebrate Life, Live...
South Georgia State Fair returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. This year there will be magic shows, a petting zoo, rides, games, food and more for the entire family!
Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park
Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
Parts of Whitaker Street near Forsyth Park reopened after downed power line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police reported that Whitaker Street between Waldburg Street and Park Ave is reopened after downed power lines closed the roadway. Georgia Power is on the scene. SPD recommends detouring around the closure by taking Waldburg to Barnard to Duffy and then back to Whitaker.
Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, economic leaders are looking at how new industry in our area could change the region. It’s the first ever “State of the Region” Business Expo. Organizers of the “State of the Region” meeting say local communities can no longer compete against...
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon. Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening. Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the...
Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Celebrate Reopening of Beaufort Tennis Center After $630,800 Renovation
Beaufort County Parks and Recreation is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of the Beaufort Tennis Center Tuesday, October 25 at 10 a.m., located at 110 Bladen St., Beaufort. The ceremony will be broadcast live on The County Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/TheCountyChannel. Council Member York Glover, District 3, will...
Bank of America announces winner of 2022 Neighborhood Champions program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank of America named its winner of Neighborhood Champions program in Savannah. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia took home the title today. The local non-profit will now receive a $50,000 grant that could go towards virtual leadership training. Bank of America’s program strengthens the...
