At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina boy found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn’t have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living, according to search warrants. Warrants also revealed...
Amazon delivery driver found dead after an apparent dog attack
A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead after an apparent animal attack Monday in Missouri, and deputies shot and killed two aggressive dogs, the Ray County sheriff said. Deputies were called to a home in Excelsior Springs, a town of around 10,000, around 7 p.m. after neighbors reported that an Amazon van had been parked there for several hours, Sheriff Ray Childers said.
Teacher Arrested And Accused Of Holding Missing Teen For More Than 2 Years
A teacher has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen who recently returned home more than two years after he went missing, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Rancho Cordova, California, announced they arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, in connection to the case. Olivares is an employee in the Sacramento City Unified School District. Police said he worked at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school.He was arrested in connection to the case of Michael Ramirez, 15. The teen was reported missing on June 9, 2020, police said.Ramirez was reported missing from his home, and an extensive search did...
‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran at 94 a few months after first wash
An Iranian hermit nicknamed the “world’s dirtiest man” for not taking a shower for more than half a century has died at the healthy old age of 94, state media has reported. Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died...
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home
A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
Los Angeles police are investigating whether the audio of racist comments made by city officials was recorded illegally
Los Angeles police have launched a criminal investigation into the recording of a conversation that included racist comments and was leaked online, leading to the resignation of two officials involved, the police chief said.
Clarence Thomas freezes order for Lindsey Graham to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election
Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday agreed to temporarily freeze a lower court order requiring the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in front of an Atlanta-area special grand jury that is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Thomas acted alone because he has jurisdiction of...
Vargas battles new GOP firewall
For years, with few exceptions, Republicans running for Congress in the Omaha area have had some built-in protection. While Douglas County would lean Democrat, Sarpy County, a Republican stronghold, was seen as the GOP's firewall to victory. But this year there's a new player in the Second District and it...
