At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The Associated Press

Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2

DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse, were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and hospital officials. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
DALLAS, TX
AOL Corp

Amazon delivery driver found dead after an apparent dog attack

A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead after an apparent animal attack Monday in Missouri, and deputies shot and killed two aggressive dogs, the Ray County sheriff said. Deputies were called to a home in Excelsior Springs, a town of around 10,000, around 7 p.m. after neighbors reported that an Amazon van had been parked there for several hours, Sheriff Ray Childers said.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
RadarOnline

Teacher Arrested And Accused Of Holding Missing Teen For More Than 2 Years

A teacher has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen who recently returned home more than two years after he went missing, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Rancho Cordova, California, announced they arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, in connection to the case. Olivares is an employee in the Sacramento City Unified School District. Police said he worked at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school.He was arrested in connection to the case of Michael Ramirez, 15. The teen was reported missing on June 9, 2020, police said.Ramirez was reported missing from his home, and an extensive search did...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
News Channel Nebraska

Clarence Thomas freezes order for Lindsey Graham to testify before Georgia grand jury investigating 2020 election

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday agreed to temporarily freeze a lower court order requiring the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in front of an Atlanta-area special grand jury that is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. Thomas acted alone because he has jurisdiction of...
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Vargas battles new GOP firewall

For years, with few exceptions, Republicans running for Congress in the Omaha area have had some built-in protection. While Douglas County would lean Democrat, Sarpy County, a Republican stronghold, was seen as the GOP's firewall to victory. But this year there's a new player in the Second District and it...
OMAHA, NE

