The kidney care and dialysis center is expected to open summer 2023. (Courtesy Fresenius Medical Care North America) Fresenius Kidney Care is set to open a new dialysis center in south McKinney in summer 2023, according to a representative for the company. The center, located at 2700 S. Central Expressway, McKinney, will be nearly 12,000 square feet and include 24 treatment stations, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Fresenius Kidney Care offers a variety of kidney care services including in-center hemodialysis, in-home hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, transplants and more. www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO