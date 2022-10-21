ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KTBS

SWEPCO working to restore power from overnight storms

SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms late Monday and early Tuesday across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting about 4,300 customers without...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Early voting underway in Arkansas, Texas

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Early voting started Monday in Arkansas and Texas. On the Arkansas side, early voting for Miller County will take place at one location - the American Legion Hall on 525 East Broad St. In Miller County, early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m....
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Debate set for Texarkana, Arkansas mayoral candidates

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Voters in Texarkana, Arkansas will decide who will take two seats on the board of directors, including who will be the city's next mayor. Incumbent Mayor Allen Brown is vying for a second term. He's being contested by Tederal Jefferson. The candidates are both local businessmen. Brown...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

1 killed, 1 charged in Harrison County crash

MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
MARSHALL, TX
K945

Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak

A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Texarkana Texas City Council Meeting proclaims Pro Bono Week

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council has proclaimed the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. 29 as Pro Bono Week where volunteers recruited by the Lone Star Legal Aid and the Texas Bar Association can help out those who lack access to complex legal issues. In other...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Port of Caddo Bossier

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election in Louisiana begins Tuesday and continues through Nov. 1. Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their parish Registrar of Voters office and other designated locations. Information about where to vote and what races are on […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Crime Stoppers Searching for Wallet Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On 9/15/2022 a wallet was stolen from a employee at Willis Knighton. The victims credit/debit cards were later used at several stores at Pierre Bossier Mall. The two suspects are described as...
ktalnews.com

Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Caddo Commission sets public meetings on redistricting plans

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission is hosting an additional round of public meetings aimed at educating citizens on the redistricting process in Caddo Parish. The commission contracted with Data Center, LLC to review and develop a model redistricting map for public input and commissioners' consideration and approval. “We...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Ex-Bossier cop charged with stealing from programs intended for children

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disgraced former Bossier City police sergeant, already facing charges of prescription-drug fraud and abuse of his police powers, was charged Thursday with stealing money from the police officers’ union he headed -- including donations intended for underprivileged children. Federal prosecutors in Shreveport charged B.J. Sanford...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

