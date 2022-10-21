Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Third ranked Maloney overpowers Rams
A two-week layoff and a change of quarterbacks did a world of good for the Bristol Central football team – for about two quarters. And then the state’s number three-ranked team woke up and began to pound the defense and the Maloney Spartans walked away from the Bristol Central field with their sixth straight win, a 35-7 victory on a sun drenched Saturday morning.
Top ranked Southington taking things week by week amid rise
SOUTHINGTON - Playing with a target on their back is something the No. 1 Southington Blue Knights have become accustomed to over the years. Head coach Mike Drury has coached his team to the top of the polls numerous times over the last decade just as he has in 2022.
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
Ruth F. Martin
Ruth F. Martin, 91, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at home. She was born on March 9, 1931 in Bristol, daughter of the late Marian and Hedwig (Strupczewski) Korytkowski. Ruth was the loving wife of the late Edwin C. Martin. She volunteered at Bristol Hospital for many years on Fridays, and had a passion for crocheting, cooking, and feeding all that sat around her table. Ruth was a lover of all types of animals and will be missed by the regular neighborhood animals that visited her yard daily.
Mum-a-Thon sees over 200 participants Sunday
BRISTOL – More than 230 people participated in Bristol’s Mum-a-Thon Sunday, including the 8k road race and popular ‘Monster Mile.’. The top male and female finishers were Will Sanders of Marlborough and Melissa Stellato of South Windsor, clocking in at 26:04 and 30:47, respectively. “This is my...
Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble teaming up with the Bristol Chorale to offer a Veterans Day Concert
BRISTOL – The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will be teaming up with the Bristol Chorale to offer a Veterans Day Concert Nov. 6 at Prospect United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. in honor of area service men and women in the United States Armed Forces. Jayne Marra, ensemble...
Man drove over victim multiple times in Southington parking lot: police
SOUTHINGTON – Police are investigating after they say a man was run over multiple times by a motorist in a local parking lot on Friday. Police on Monday said the suspect has been identified as Jason Feldblum, 49. According to police, Feldblum was driving a 2017 Honda Accord on...
Mayor Jeff Caggiano offers his congratulations to the city's newest Eagle Scout
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano has offered his congratulations to the city’s newest Eagle Scout, Kurt Miskell, who helped renovate Zion Lutheran Church’s soup kitchen for his Eagle Scout project. Caggiano praised Miskell for his efforts on the Mayor’s Office Facebook page. “The honor, duty and...
State police issue Silver Alert for missing Plainville teen
PLAINVILLE – State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager over the weekend. The alert was issued late Sunday after Cheyanne Matthews, 17, went missing earlier in the day. The teen has been described as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5 feet,...
Connecticut Historical Society presenter coming to Manross Memorial Library
BRISTOL – A presenter from the Connecticut Historical Society is coming to Manross Memorial Library Nov. 1 to discuss "Rosie the Riveter" and working women during World War II. The program will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the library at 260 Central St. The presenter, Natalie...
Bristol Veterans Council Chair voices objections to the recent removal of American flags from veterans' graves
BRISTOL – After Bristol Veterans Council Chair David Carello had voiced objections to the recent removal of American flags from veterans’ graves at St. Joseph Cemetery, an arrangement has been made where flags and holders around upright headstones can remain year round. “I believe this was the best...
Southington police arrest juveniles for firing gun in residential neighborhood, having car stolen from Bristol
SOUTHINGTON – Two juveniles were arrested Sunday after police say they each fired a gun behind a residential neighborhood and were found with a car that had been stolen from Bristol. The identities of both suspects will not be released because of their ages. Police said both a 14-...
Bristol man gets two years in prison for having BB guns after previous conviction for trading stolen gun
BRISTOL -- A city man barred from having firearms after he previously stole a gun and traded it in Hartford has been sentenced to two years in prison for having four BB guns that he stored with a relative. Patrick Cistulli, 35, of 56 Delmar Drive, faced sentencing last week...
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
First Congregational Church set to hold Festival of Incredible Edibles
BRISTOL – As part of its celebration of 275 years of existence, First Congregational Church on Federal Hill is set to hold its Festival of Incredible Edibles as a means of raising funds for the St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol’s overflow shelter as winter approaches. “We’ve...
Plymouth Police Department's annual 'Trunk or Treat' is back
PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Police Department’s annual “Trunk or Treat” for kids is back. The event will take place Oct. 29 at town hall. Children will be able to get candy treats from the trunks of police cars from 4 to 7 p.m. at town hall at 80 Main St. Kids are encouraged to come wearing their costumes. There will also be bounce houses and other fun activities for the family.
