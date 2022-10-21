PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man early Monday. Deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue East in Palmetto at about 3:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive 21-year-old male lying in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound. The man died a few minutes later.

