Sarasota Man Gets 23 Years In Federal Prison For $80M “Oasis” Forex Ponzi Scheme
SARASOTA, Fla. – A Sarasota man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for running an $80 million Ponzi scheme. Michael J. DaCorta, 57, Sarasota, has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud,
“Dirty Cash” Tampa Couple Sentenced In $21M Money Laundering Scheme
TAMPA, Fla. – Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, Tampa, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, Tampa, were sentenced to 70 and 63 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to commit money laundering. As part of their sentences, the court also entered an order of forfeiture
Former postal worker sentenced after stealing nearly $400K in federal tax refund checks from mail
A former Tampa postal worker was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for stealing nearly $400,000 in federal tax refund checks from the mail, the Department of Justice said Monday.
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
Multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring in St. Pete stopped, police said
St. Petersburg Police said a joint operation with multiple Tampa Bay area law enforcement departments and FDLE brought to a violent drug trafficking operation to an end.
Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
Two Arrested, Eight Rescued in Human Trafficking Investigation
Victims Were Forced into Sex Trade to Pay Off "Travel Debt"
Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.
2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The men were arrested Thursday...
SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police rescued a toddler after a four-hour standoff with a man after he crashed his truck on busy highway early Tuesday. At 11:39 p.m. Monday, police say Matthew Perkins, 32, was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on Norfolk Street North. He took a 3-year-old boy and fled in a pick-up truck.
Bradenton Police's K-9 Units need your vote!
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!. The Aftermath Cares K9 Grant will award a total of a $15,000 in grants to six departments for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training. The winners are selected by votes and you can vote daily.
Florida sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
Manatee County ends contract with red-light camera vendor, nullifying violations
Manatee County's contract with red-light camera vendor Conduent has expired, nullifying all violations issued by the company.
