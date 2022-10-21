ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff provides update on K-9 Loki

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on K-9 Loki who was injured during the pursuit of a suspect. Loki took a slash to his head, resulting in 12 stitches. Deputies say on Oct. 14, Christopher Darlington, 36, was spotted in a stolen...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

AG Moody warns of rainbow fentanyl in Halloween Candy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a warning to parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween. Moody writes that law enforcement agencies have been seizing bright colored fentanyl that resembles candy—some of these deadly drugs have been found in toy and candy boxes.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Investigation into fatal crash ongoing, no criminal charges filed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suspect sought in shooting death in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a 21-year-old man early Monday. Deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Seventh Avenue East in Palmetto at about 3:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive 21-year-old male lying in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound. The man died a few minutes later.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SWAT team rescues child from standoff after domestic dispute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg Police rescued a toddler after a four-hour standoff with a man after he crashed his truck on busy highway early Tuesday. At 11:39 p.m. Monday, police say Matthew Perkins, 32, was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on Norfolk Street North. He took a 3-year-old boy and fled in a pick-up truck.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police's K-9 Units need your vote!

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is asking for your help to earn the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant!. The Aftermath Cares K9 Grant will award a total of a $15,000 in grants to six departments for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training. The winners are selected by votes and you can vote daily.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

MCSO deputy vehicle involved in collision

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy cruiser was involved in a collision Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred prior to evening rush hour at US 301 and 44th Avenue in Bradenton. No details were immediately available. Please avoid the area if possible.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

21-year-old man dies in Palmetto shooting, police say

PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto. Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound, they said.
PALMETTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy