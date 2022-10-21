Read full article on original website
Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
WLBT
Two dilapidated downtown structures set for demolition following Jackson Council vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two dilapidated structures just a short distance from Jackson’s multimillion-dollar convention center are set to be torn down. Tuesday, the city council approved a $47,755 contract with Love Trucking Co. to demolish buildings at 220 and 226 W. Pascagoula St. Under terms of the agreement,...
WLBT
Jackson City Council votes to extend consultants’ contracts amid talks to modify sewer consent decree
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is extending the contracts with its consent decree program managers, but only for another six months. A consent decree is an agreed order handed down by a federal judge, that includes mandates for bringing the system into compliance with federal law. Tuesday,...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Enter Housing Revitalization Initiative with the NAACP
The City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to partner with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for a Housing Revitalization Initiative. The Board allotted $300,000 of ARPA funding to revitalize homes within the City of Vicksburg. This funding will be used to refurbish...
"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens
When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
WLBT
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail...
WLBT
Jackson water crisis could be early test for EPA’s new civil rights and environmental justice arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights investigation into the state’s “disinvestment” into Jackson’s water system could be a test case for a new office set up in the Environmental Protection Agency to focus on environmental justice. Monday, an estimated 800 people gathered at New Hope...
BET
Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues
As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
auburntigers.com
'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi
AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
What Mississippi players would do with the $700M Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history. With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
WLBT
JPD: 2 people exchange ‘heavy gunfire’ outside Provine High School; all students safe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people pulled out guns and exchanged fire in broad daylight outside Provine High School Tuesday, police say. Chief James Davis said the battle broke out around noon. That’s when JPD said the school’s principal immediately implemented a lockdown and called 911. In the...
WLBT
Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween is right around the corner, and one metro city is making sure children and adults will have a fun and safe time. The City of Ridgeland is packed with haunted happenings this month, from frightening to family-friendly. Chris Chapman, who is the President and CEO...
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
WLBT
Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
