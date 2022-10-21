ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Leaders host town hall on EPA investigation into Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the president of the NAACP discussed the EPA’s investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. Hundreds and hundreds of people showed up to a town hall to discuss the recent developments with the water infrastructure and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) investigation into Jackson’s water crisis. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
JACKSON, MS
CBS News

"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens

When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail...
CANTON, MS
BET

Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues

As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
JACKSON, MS
auburntigers.com

'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi

AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
GOODMAN, MS
WLBT

Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween is right around the corner, and one metro city is making sure children and adults will have a fun and safe time. The City of Ridgeland is packed with haunted happenings this month, from frightening to family-friendly. Chris Chapman, who is the President and CEO...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy