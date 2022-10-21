Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill Officially Announces Return as Superman
The cat's out of the bag. Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman, and the actor says his recent cameo is just the beginning. Spoiler alert for Black Adam, Even Though The Rock already spoiled it. As Dwayne Johnson proudly announced before the premiere of his new DC superhero movie...
Black Adam Challenges the 'Hierarchy of Power' With a $140 Million Global Weekend Box Office Victory
While it remains to be seen what his true impact on the DCEU will be, Dwayne Johnson has - as he has been saying for a long time now - challenged the "hierarchy of power" at the movies with Black Adam and its strong $140 million global weekend box office victory.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Trailer Shows Off Kang and Much More
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally been released, giving us our first glimpse at the MCU's villainous variant of Kang the Conqueror, and much more besides. The new trailer shows off the set-up for the movie, with the Lang and Pym families pulled into the...
James Gunn, Peter Safran to Lead DC Films as Co-CEOs - The Quick Fix: Entertainment
Warner Bros. Discovery has found its new heads of DC Films and it's none other than The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
Joker 2 Will Remain Outside James Gunn's DC Cinematic Universe
While it will be some time before we see how James Gunn and Peter Safran will change the future of DC Studios, it has been said that Joker: Folie à Deux will remain outside of any larger connected universe that the two new co-CEOs will be leading. As reported...
We Who Are About To Die - Launch and Release Date Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay, brutal battle, and more from We Who Are About To Die in this trailer for the upcoming gladiator roguelite simulator game. We Who Are About To Die will be available in Early Access on November 15 2022.
Process of Elimination - Meet the Detectives: Doleful, Bookworm, Techie Trailer
Meet the Doleful, Bookworm, and Techie detectives of Process of Elimination in this latest trailer for the upcoming game, and learn about their abilities. Process of Elimination will be available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in early 2023.
Age of Empires 25th Anniversary
Tune in October 25th, 10am PT (1pm ET/17:00 UTC) as we celebrate 25 years of Age of Empires! Join us live from a special location as we share our Anniversary Broadcast featuring announcements, interviews with the team and some surprises. Of course, we want to maintain an air of mystery so we won’t tell you exactly what we have garrisoned in our Town Center, but we promise there’ll be something for everyone!
Genshin Impact 3.3 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact version 3.3 is an upcoming version update to Genshin Impact. Currently, we don't have much information about this current version but this page is going to be updated as information and rumors come out.
Spider-Man Remastered IGN Gotham Knights Review Mod PC Gameplay
Well, someone was bound to do it. A Spider-Man Remastered PC Mod that replaces Spider-Man's skin with the IGN Review of Gotham Knights. Mod created by Princec23. https://www.nexusmods.com/marvelsspidermanremastered/mods/2922?tab=description.
