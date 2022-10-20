Read full article on original website
Elle King Finds Faith in Lively New Song, ‘Try Jesus’ [Listen]
Elle King is offering fans a taste of her upcoming full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with the release of a new song, "Try Jesus," on Friday (Oct. 21). In the tune — which King co-wrote with Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson — the singer decries a struggling love life full of less-than-worthy men. After listing some of the dead-end partners she has encountered, she concludes that it may be time to try a different route: one with a little more faith.
Mike Nesmith Said The Monkees’ ‘Last Train to Clarksville’ Had Lyrics Similar to Another Classic Song
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Last Train to Clarksville" was similar to a song by a pop group that peaked in the 1930s and 1940s.
Wait, John Lennon Singing ‘Yellow Submarine’? Hear Wild ‘Revolver’ Outtake
The Beatles could pack an emotional punch like no other band. Their 1966 masterpiece Revolver is full of moments where John, Paul, George and Ringo reach right for the heart. But not “Yellow Submarine.” Until now. The world has always cherished this song as a cheerful kiddie novelty, something the lads whipped up fast for a laugh.
Steely Dan’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
With November marking 50 years since their debut album, we pick the best of the band’s idiosyncratic output, with tales of capitalism, drug dealers and mid-life crises
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Mariah Carey Unveils Dates for ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday Revue
Mariah Carey has announced her latest Christmas revue – titled “Merry Christmas To All!” – which celebrates the singer’s repertoire of classic holiday songs. The two-date only run will be on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and December 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Presented by Live Nation, the “Merry Christmas To All!” shows will be the only Christmas concerts from Mariah Carey this holiday season. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, October 28th at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com. During ticket checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive t-shirt as well as a copy of Mariah’s...
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
The Top 10 Need-to-Know Three Dog Night Songs (That Aren’t “One” or “Joy To The World”)
When disco fever inflicted the masses, rock ‘n’ roll faced an identity crisis. The 1970s were a time of experimentation in rock, a “throw it at the wall and see what sticks” kind of decade. If the genre wasn’t turned on to psychedelia or didn’t hop on the dance bandwagon, what was leftover became a bluesy, rootsy, blue-eyed boogie, pseudo-soul, funk-infused amalgamation of not hard, not soft, but more of a medium rock. The band to epitomize all of that: Three Dog Night.
Alex Turner: “Arctic Monkeys’ new songs could definitely hang out in a stadium’
Alex Turner believes his latest songs are stadium-worthy. The ‘Arctic Monkeys’ frontman, 36, says the tunes on the band’s seventh album ‘The Car’ could “hang out” with other arena-standard hits. He told NME: “It wouldn’t have made sense for us to play stadiums...
Tony Shhnow shares new song/video “Can’t Say I’m Broke”
On November 11, Tony Shhnow will return with a new full-length project called Plug Motivation. The title's nod to Jeezy's iconic mixtape series is a reflection of Tony Shhnow's deep Atlanta roots; emerging as a star of the plugnnb scene, Shhnow has spread his wings across seven projects released in the last 12 months, catching the ear of Brent Faiyaz, who appears on the remix of the Reflexions track "Don't Look At Numbers." (The pace is seriously crazy: Da World Is Ours 3 came out just this month).
Brian Johnson Talks Heart-Wrenching & Hilarious Memoir, Shoots Down Idea of an AC/DC Movie
As AC/DC’s frontman since 1980, Brian Johnson is used to shaking people all night. But writing his new memoir, The Lives of Brian, affected him in a different way. “I had to be careful, because sometimes it can get a little emotional, and it all comes out,” Johnson tells Billboard from his home in Sarasota, Fla., which he had to vacate briefly during Hurricane Ian. “It goes from your brain into your heart, through the soul and then the hand and you’re writing and you gotta stop and, ‘Whoo, this might be a bit much now, come on.’ And there were...
20 years ago, Rod Stewart turned classic crooner with first 'Great American Songbook' album
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the release of an unlikely hit album: It Had to Be You: The Great American Songbook by Rod Stewart. The raspy-voiced rocker surprised everyone by recording an entire album of standards including “That Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “The Way You Look Tonight” and “The Nearness of You.” Fans liked what they heard: The album reached number four on the Billboard album chart, becoming his first release to hit the top five since 1978.
Young Fathers Announce New Album Heavy Heavy, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Young Fathers have announced their new album, Heavy Heavy, with a video for a song called “I Saw.” The album is due out February 3 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album art, track list, and the David Uzochukwu–directed video below. In July, Young Fathers shared “Geronimo,”...
'Terrifier 2' Actor Leah Voysey Shares Cover of Catchy "The Clown Cafe" Song
In addition to the terrifying return of Art the Clown, one of the most memorable moments in the box office success Terrifier 2 was the nightmare sequence featuring the catchy “The Clown Café” jingle. Celebrating the success of Damien Leone‘s direct sequel to the 2016 retro slasher Terrifier, actor Leah Voysey (Operencia: The Stolen Sun) shared a live cover of the song she performed for the film.
Music defines all stages of our lives – and me and my mixtape have nothing to hide
We’ve all said it (or indeed screamed it) when a song from our past comes on: “What a throwback!”. Music soundtracks our lives. It becomes ingrained in our memory alongside our biggest milestones, from weddings to funerals, summer lovin‘ to heartbreak. It can make or break a...
