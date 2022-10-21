Doug Fowler, age 66 of Queen City, Missouri passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Doug was born on September 18, 1956 in Ottumwa, Iowa the son of John D. and Inez (Branscom) Fowler. He was raised in the Schuyler County area and attended the local schools graduating from the Schuyler County High School with the class of 1974. Doug worked in the family business; Rite-Way Window Service for several years before joining Lewellen’s Service Master in Kirksville where he had been employed for the past 20 years. Doug was a witty, fun-loving guy. He was a “shade-tree” mechanic and loved working on and trading classic muscle cars, listening to hard-rock music and was very artistic especially at doing wood-burnings. His greatest pleasure came from attending his children’s and grand-children’s activities.

QUEEN CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO