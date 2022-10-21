Read full article on original website
Organizers hoping to set record as Mutt Strut returns following break
IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help. Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets (costumes for pets and humans are encouraged but not required!) for a great cause. This isn’t a race, but a fun time to join together to have fun with your pets and show your support for our community’s 501c3 rescue.
ISU Haunted Science Lab opens to the public this weekend
POCATELLO — A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month. Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Saturday, October 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand.
Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor
Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Temple View Transitional Center in Rexburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Ammon Central LDS Church, 3000 Central Ave., Ammon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
Life Lessons: Larry Miller reflects on changes he’s witnessed during his lifetime
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Pet of the Week: Bowser
Bowser is a four-year-old boxer/pitbull mix. He is a friendly guy who adores kids, doesn’t bark a lot and does amazing in car rides. Bowser loves to go on walks and is a great cuddler. He does not like to share his home with goats or cats and does ok with some dogs.
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
Idaho Saloon Is A Surprisingly Neat Airbnb (Pictures)
Everyone that I have met, has told me that there's so much to see in Idaho. So I've started looking at Airbnb's in different parts of the state that my wife and I could truly get out and enjoy all that this state has to offer. One of those Airbnb's...
Search continues for overdue hunter
Search continues for overdue hunter
Andrew L (Andy) Carter
Andrew Ladale (Andy) Carter, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Andy was born on April 4, 1977, in Rexburg, Idaho to Edmund L and Glenda B. Anderson Carter. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1996.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens
NeighborWorks Pocatello will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:15 p.m. for a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens.
Wade Monroe
John Wade Monroe, 81, of Rigby, passed away October 25, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wade was born July 24, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to John Wallace Monroe and Opal Scott Monroe. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho. In 1963, he married Lona Heck Nipple...
Jeannine Beckman
Our mother and grandmother, Frankie Jeannine Wood Beckman, age 93, passed away peacefully October 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Jeannine was born January 18, 1929, in New Sweden to Edna and Kenneth Wood. She attended school at New Sweden School and Idaho Falls High School. Jeannine always loved telling her grandchildren stories about riding to school in a horse-drawn wagon driven by her dad and playing the clarinet in the high school marching band.
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
Clyde Leroy Lott
Clyde Leroy Lott, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 21, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Milo Ward, 12127 North 75th East, with Bishop Jason Watts officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery.
Robert “Bob” Siedelmann
Robert “Bob” Siedelmann, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 23, 2022. Military Honors will be performed at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge, by the Bonneville Country Veterans Memorial Team. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
Air traffic controller from eastern Idaho given industry award for rescuing pilot
IDAHO FALLS – An air traffic controller from Idaho Falls has been awarded for his effort in guiding a pilot through a harrowing situation that likely saved his life. During an awards presentation last month, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association awarded Brian Magnuson the 2022 Archie League Medal of Safety.
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
