Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for attacking family member

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Jamya M. Beathley was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of four and a half years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said in February 2021 Beathley was armed with a knife, pepper spray, and two rocks, and attempted to unlawfully enter the victim’s home on Potomac Avenue in Buffalo. Beathley attacked and stabbed the victim five times in the left arm and once in the back of the head with a knife and then fled. The victim was treated by first responders and then transported to ECMC where she received numerous staples and stitches.

According to the district attorney's office, Beathley and the victim are related and were involved in an ongoing dispute over money.

Beathley pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted burglary, one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault in May 6.

The judge issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and another family member, which remains in effect until April 2035.