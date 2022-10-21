ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo woman sentenced to prison for attacking family member

 4 days ago
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Jamya M. Beathley was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of four and a half years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said in February 2021 Beathley was armed with a knife, pepper spray, and two rocks, and attempted to unlawfully enter the victim’s home on Potomac Avenue in Buffalo. Beathley attacked and stabbed the victim five times in the left arm and once in the back of the head with a knife and then fled. The victim was treated by first responders and then transported to ECMC where she received numerous staples and stitches.

According to the district attorney's office, Beathley and the victim are related and were involved in an ongoing dispute over money.

Beathley pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted burglary, one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault in May 6.

The judge issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and another family member, which remains in effect until April 2035.

Comments / 18

Jillette
4d ago

Why is stabbing someone in the head with a knife not considered attempted murder???

Reply(4)
18
Checkmate
3d ago

A 22 year old? Many (basically 80%) of families of color grow up in single parent or family member (i.e Grandparent). So education, problem solving, conflict resolution, peace making, acting sensible and lawfully, morals, values, goals are not taught in a household and most like not in school as only 80% graduate Buffalo Public Schools. So all the shootings and stabbings are "self inflicted" which creates self destructive behaviors and an aversion to aligning with "White Values" - which in eyes of many is selling out. So keep investing in your ever downward spiral while every few years scream "its not far" or "racism". Unfortunately not enough good Black people to make a difference and those that understand quickly move to the safety of the Suburbs.

Reply(4)
2
 

Comments / 0

