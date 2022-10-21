ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Jeff Landry’s latest COVID claim is a giant penguin

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzJsu_0ii62g3l00

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (Image via RLDF.org)

To borrow from the 1990s comedy “Billy Madison,” at no point in a news release Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued Thursday was he even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought regarding COVID-19. Everyone is now dumber for having read it.

Well, maybe not dumber, but they definitely should be annoyed because Landry has routinely let fringe philosophy dictate his views when it comes to the coronavirus.

Landry announced that he and 12 other attorneys general have sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control calling for an advisory committee not to include the COVID-19 vaccination on a list of child immunizations. Signing on with him were AGs from Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma  and Utah.

“This action could deny many parents the freedom to determine whether to subject their kids to an experimental vaccine,” Landry said in the letter.

Where to begin?

First, the CDC can only recommend, not require, that a vaccine be added to a school’s vaccine list. Even if required, parents can still have their kids opt out taking a vaccine through an established process.

Landry would have to exist in an unprecedented realm of denial to consider the COVID-19 vaccine experimental. The Pfizer and Moderna versions gained full approval from the Food and Drug Administration in February. Several peer-reviewed scientific research efforts have confirmed its efficacy if – and it’s turned out to be a big “if” – public vaccination rates reached herd immunity status.

Former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed led to the rapid development of vaccines and their emergency use authorization. Landry and like-minded folks never challenged the process at the time Trump was being praised for it.

But now that anti-vaxxers thrive in the same far right circles Landry and others cull for support, scientific reasoning and common sense have taken an extreme back seat.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson hammered home the same lie as Landry during his Thursday night broadcast, saying that parents would be forced to have their students vaccinated based on the CDC advisory panel’s action.

Carlson’s fake news, and the tendency for the easily misled to consume it, led the CDC to issue a statement Friday correcting the Fox faux pas.

“States establish vaccine requirements,” the CDC responded.

It’s troublesome that the CDC had to counter the misinformation. It’s even more concerning that COVID-19 facts won’t sway Carlson’s clan and Landry loyalists in the least.

You are awarded zero points, and may God have mercy on your souls.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Jeff Landry’s latest COVID claim is a giant penguin appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Jeff Landry gets Republican AGs to oppose Manchin’s energy permit reforms

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is leading a group of 18 Republican attorneys general in opposition to U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposed Energy Independence and Security Act — a bill that would reform the federal permitting process for major energy infrastructure projects. Manchin, D-West Virginia, released the text of his legislation last week following weeks […] The post Jeff Landry gets Republican AGs to oppose Manchin’s energy permit reforms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Landry announces run for Louisiana governor. Who is or isn’t next?

Attorney General Jeff Landry made it official Wednesday with the announcement he intends to run for Louisiana governor next year. His entry into the field is not at all a surprise, as Landry has courted financial support for a gubernatorial campaign for quite some time, and he’s picked prominent moments to put himself at the […] The post Landry announces run for Louisiana governor. Who is or isn’t next? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Warnock gains momentum as Walker turmoil prompts some Republicans to split ticket

Despite political headwinds favoring Republicans, freshman Sen. Raphael Warnock has outshined his Democratic ticket-mates and remained neck-and-neck with Republican candidate Herschel Walker. A new statewide poll of likely voters paid for by the Georgia News Collaborative and conducted by the University of Georgia finds Warnock with a slight lead and picking up steam with key […] The post Warnock gains momentum as Walker turmoil prompts some Republicans to split ticket appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

How much help should Louisiana crime victims get? State board looks at restrictions

Crime victim advocates thought they had scored a big victory in June when Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a new law granting more flexibility and bigger awards out of Louisiana’s crime victims reparations fund.  But members of the state board who oversee the money are uncomfortable with the changes and considering new regulations to limit […] The post How much help should Louisiana crime victims get? State board looks at restrictions appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Supreme Court denies right-wing group’s attempt to strike down student debt forgiveness

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an application by the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) to have the court strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans. WILL’s lawsuit, on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers’ Association (BCTA), argued that because the group pays federal taxes it […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies right-wing group’s attempt to strike down student debt forgiveness appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Illuminator

Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana

State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish.  Division of Administration spokesperson Jacques Berry confirmed the ruling Thursday. He shared a letter dated Sept. 30 that the state Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity (OBDC) sent to Cable […] The post Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban

Louisiana has proposed adding one new condition to the list of medical diagnoses that permit a person to have an abortion under the state’s strict abortion ban. It comes after a woman complained publicly that she couldn’t terminate her compromised pregnancy.  The state Department of Health quietly suggested an update to state abortion regulations in […] The post Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson introduces ‘don’t say gay’ bill

U.S. Rep Mike Johnson of Louisiana has introduced a bill that critics are calling a federal “don’t say gay” bill that prohibits federal funding for any “sexually-oriented” event or material for children under the age of 10.  The bill, dubbed the “Stop the Sexualization of Children Act of 2022” was co-sponsored by 32 other Republicans, […] The post U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson introduces ‘don’t say gay’ bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: Crime up at LSU, tenure task force update

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. Crime on the rise at LSU New data released in LSU’s 2022 annual security and fire safety report indicated that reports of crime on […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Crime up at LSU, tenure task force update appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Search: How much campaign cash did Louisiana elected officials spend on sports tickets

The Louisiana Illuminator has compiled campaign finance data from 2020 and 2021 to learn how much elected officials and their political action committees spent on sports tickets. The chart below lists the spending alphabetically by official. You can also search through all nine pages by entering the official’s name in the upper left. For more […] The post Search: How much campaign cash did Louisiana elected officials spend on sports tickets appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director

NEW ORLEANS – The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out city-sponsored social programs is suing its former executive director after he accused the group’s governing board of financial abuse and mismanagement. Those accusations prompted a subpoena last month from the city’s Office of Inspector General seeking […] The post Board of New Orleans ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence

This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian.  NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana congressional candidate gives birth in campaign ad

Heads turned when U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers of Baton Rouge smoked a marijuana joint in a campaign ad earlier this year. The novelty led to the YouTube video going viral. Now, another long-shot Democratic candidate from Louisiana has done something Chambers could never do: give birth. In a spot posted online Monday, a clearly […] The post Louisiana congressional candidate gives birth in campaign ad appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6

During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEVADA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the country. The […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
ALABAMA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.  Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEVADA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Ian now a tropical storm but still dangerous; thousands of kids planning to go to school Friday

Now a tropical storm, the center of Ian is headed toward the Atlantic Ocean and projected to approach the coast of South Carolina — and it’s still considered dangerous. Life-threatening storm surges are predicted for Northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to an 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. And the tropical […] The post Ian now a tropical storm but still dangerous; thousands of kids planning to go to school Friday appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Bryant moves to keep texts private, denies he helped channel welfare for Brett Favre’s project

JACKSON, Mississippi – Former Gov. Phil Bryant has publicly produced dozens of text messages in an attempt to prove he was unaware that former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was using welfare money for his volleyball project. The court documents filed Friday come within a court battle between Bryant and the attorney for nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post Bryant moves to keep texts private, denies he helped channel welfare for Brett Favre’s project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November

WASHINGTON — Women running in governors’ races throughout the country are potentially set to break records if elected this November. In total there are 25 women governor candidates nominated by the two major political parties this election cycle, sharply up from 16 in 2018.  Democrats hold 16 of those nominations, with nine GOP women candidates […] The post Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction

Nye County, a rural enclave in Nevada, has positioned itself as the epicenter of a Donald Trump-fueled conspiracy about the security of electronic vote tabulators.  The Nye County Commission voted in March to make the county one of the first to act on the false narratives that machines that count votes are rigged. County Clerk […] The post A conspiracy-fueled push to count ballots by hand gains traction appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEVADA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy