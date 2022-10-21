Read full article on original website
Larry Lynch
4d ago
Welp, I dont agree the whay Griner to get herself caught up, but, now Putin is getting a taste of his own medicine. You break the law and you'll be arrested and face the music!
Reply(25)
192
Barry Palmrr
4d ago
How that tables turn so quickly maybe we can negotiate but right now it’s not that important does it ring any bells?
Reply(78)
197
La En
4d ago
Do the same to him like the he did to Ukrainian Civilians. Don’t kill him. Just let him stay in pain. And show him to Putin.
Reply(5)
79
