Odessa, TX

Man who ‘savagely’ attacked spa owner during robbery sentenced to 80 years

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced that a man who “brutally” attacked a spa owner during a robbery earlier this year was convicted of Aggravated Robbery by an Ector County Jury. 33-year-old Isaac Jackson was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Man punches dad, pulls him from wheelchair in fight over medication

On March 21, Odessa Police responded to Rose Garden Spa to investigate a robbery that left the owner seriously injured. In what was described by prosecutors as a “savage” attack, Jackson was caught on camera dragging the 64-year-old owner through the spa. Police said Jackson hit the woman with his fist and then, with a handgun. He then stole cash and ran from the scene.

The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 20 years in prison. However, the punishment range was increased to 5 to life due to Jackson’s extensive criminal history.  Jackson was also convicted of Felon in Possession of a Weapon and sentenced to 10 years- that sentence will run concurrently with his 80-year sentence.

