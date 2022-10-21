ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library

TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo

The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ

Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Investigators looking for New Jersey driver who fled scene of fatal accident in Toms River, NJ

An early Sunday morning car crash in Toms River has claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman with the driver responsible wanted for questioning by police. An investigation is underway into the accident that took place around 2:10 am between Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue, according to a joint statement on Sunday by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

