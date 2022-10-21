Ohio health official says CDC vote won’t change child vaccine requirement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s top health official responded Friday to news that a CDC advisory board voted to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of routine immunizations for adults and children.

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff issued a statement saying that the vote doesn’t change anything for Ohio school children.

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children. Ohio law determines required vaccines for school attendance. See the Ohio Revised Code 3313.671,” he wrote in a prepared release.

Vanderhoff went on to say that the State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance and that the advisory board’s vote does not change Ohio law.

“The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation,” Vanderhoff wrote

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to add the coronavirus shot to the 2023 list, which includes shots for the flu; measles, mumps and rubella; polio; and other inoculations.

The CDC doesn’t have to follow the advice of the panel, though it often does. If the CDC endorses the recommendation, the new list would be published in February.

Nathaniel Weizel contributed to this report.

