ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USC News

USC President Folt elected chair of Association of American Universities board

USC President Carol L. Folt was elected chair of the Board of Directors of the Association of American Universities on Tuesday. “I’m honored to have been selected by my colleagues, the presidents and chancellors of America’s leading research universities, to chair the AAU board,” Folt said. “AAU plays a central role in educating policymakers about the unique role that research universities play in our nation’s well-being and economic health, and I’m delighted in helping to lead such a wonderful organization.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
USC News

The 2022 Great California Shakeout

On Oct. 20 last, faculty and staff took part in the 15th annual Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill. At 10:20 a.m. a TrojansAlert was sent out advising everyone to drop, cover, and hold on, as Trojans joined the 41 million people who took part in similar drills worldwide. For more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy