USC President Carol L. Folt was elected chair of the Board of Directors of the Association of American Universities on Tuesday. “I’m honored to have been selected by my colleagues, the presidents and chancellors of America’s leading research universities, to chair the AAU board,” Folt said. “AAU plays a central role in educating policymakers about the unique role that research universities play in our nation’s well-being and economic health, and I’m delighted in helping to lead such a wonderful organization.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO