lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - October 24, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on October 24, 2022.
UPDATE: State Police identify victim of St. Mary Parish crash
Troopers say they have established the identity of the man who died in a St. Mary Parish crash on the bridge.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
brproud.com
K-9 search leads to discovery of heroin, methamphetamine and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Sandi Ann Leone Dominguez, 38, of Erath, La., was arrested after a recent traffic stop on U.S. 90. On Sunday, October 23, a traffic violation led a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to request that the vehicle stop. Domiguez was found to...
WWL-TV
NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate
NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
Child shot after crowd confronts, chases car burglar
A child is hospitalized after a shooting in Marrero. It happened Monday night after people tried to stop car burglaries in their neighborhood.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
NOLA.com
9-year-old shot by car burglar who was being chased by witnesses in Marrero: report
A 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night by someone who was trying to burglarize cars in Marrero, according to WWL-TV. The child was taken to a hospital, where authorities said his vital signs were stable. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
WDSU
Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
WDSU
JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
Worker hurls sandwich at customer, who pushed it on the floor because it was made wrong
The Slidell Police Department shared what started the alleged fight in a Facebook post. According to the department, a customer caught a bad attitude from their sandwich maker and decided to return the same attitude.
Man sentenced to 70 years in prison as triple-offender after shooting bar owner
MARRERO, La. — On Friday, a Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Jonathon Brown to 70 years in prison after shooting and paralyzing a bar owner. He is reportedly found to be a career criminal under Louisiana’s habitual criminal offender law. Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was convicted of shooting...
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308
One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
