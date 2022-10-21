ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate

NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for suspect in string of Tangipahoa burglaries

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to be a person of interest in several burglaries throughout the parish in the last few weeks. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is searching for Alvin Roy Phillips, 50, of Hammond. Anyone with information on...
TANGIPAHOA, LA
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
MARRERO, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy