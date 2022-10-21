Read full article on original website
Related
You need this Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Advent calendar from Bic. Here’s how to win one.
It is the celebrity friendship that seems unlikely but has withstood for years. And now the dynamic duo of rapper Snoop Dogg and cook and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart are lighting up the 2022 holiday season with an Advent calendar from Bic. But, you can’t buy it, you have to...
Yes, you can put your cat (or small dog) in this dryer you can buy on Amazon
No, the Homerunpet Drybo Plus Automatic Pet Dryer won’t tumble your cat or small dog. But, it will dry it just like at the groomer. Homerunpet says the smart pet dryer relieves anxiety and stress of both pet and owner. “Pets are resistant to traditional pet hair dryers due...
Kellogg’s new Pandora Flakes - with blueberry flavored moons - will soon land at Target
Kellogg’s is releasing a new cereal to celebrate the “highly anticipated release of 20th Century Studios’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ in theaters on Dec. 16. Pandora Flakes will be available at Target this month and nationwide in November. Kellogg’s said the cereal is “inspired...
Panera expands its grocery line to include English muffins, Italian wedding soup, more
Has updated the packaging of its grocery products and expanded the menu of foods available. Panera said the new packaging features updated brand elements, the logo and coloring “as well as updated photography that communicates the quality and craveability of the products.”. Shoppers have been able to buy Panera...
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0