Saint Louis, MO

stljewishlight.org

Oasis celebrates fourth decade of working with older Americans

In the early 1980s, older adults had far fewer resources. Community centers offered basics such as a hot lunch, simple crafts and bingo. It’s a much different world now, thanks in large part to Oasis, a national network that began 40 years ago in St. Louis. Marylen Mann, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro. The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to a release from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WATCH: Mayor Jones remembers visiting CVPA on first day, says ‘this is just so unfair’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones became emotional as she spoke following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. “Visited the school the first day on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about their upcoming school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, and we danced. And now to be here, for such a devesting and traumatic situation breaks my heart, especially as a mother,” said Mayor Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood High Principal Announces Retirement

Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He has been the principal for the past 12 years, and has served the Kirkwood School District for nearly three decades. Havener began his career in 1994 as a business...
KIRKWOOD, MO
unewsonline.com

The Catholic Church Does Not Care About Educating Women, But You Should

Rosati-Kain High School, an all-girls Catholic preparatory school, is located only five minutes away from SLU’s campus. Situated at the corner of Lindell and Newstead, it is across from the multi-million dollar new Cathedral, and just down the block from the Archbishop’s 11,000 square foot mansion, where he lives alone. Just a few weeks ago, Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski announced that the Archdiocese of St. Louis would be closing Rosati-Kain at the end of the year due to a lack of funds, which the Church might have had if they weren’t lobbying against abortion and gay marriage and lining their own pockets.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

North St. Louis nonprofit hosts second annual ‘Guns down, hoops up’ basketball tournament, aims to change community culture

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A north St. Louis nonprofit is doing its part to start a conversation about curbing gun violence by hosting an annual basketball tournament. Mission St. Louis works to empower families and individuals for social and economic growth through relationships and opportunities. Jason Watson, the organization’s Director of Engagement, got the idea for the basketball tournament from his friend, Jessie Johnson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Sculptures find new home at Chabad Center in UCity

If you’ve driven by the Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center on Delmar Boulevard in University City lately, you may have noticed the appearance of five iron sculptures just east of the building. The grassy area was previously a blank slate except for a small pond used for tashlich services on Rosh Hashanah. The new sculptures were given to Chabad by developer and philanthropist Michael Staenberg.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
KMOV

Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boil advisory has been issued for part of St. Louis City due to low power at a water treatment plant. City officials tell News 4 the advisory is precautionary and applies to parts of north, south and west St. Louis, so far no contamination has been detected, officials say. The affected areas are:
SAINT LOUIS, MO

