Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
stljewishlight.org
Oasis celebrates fourth decade of working with older Americans
In the early 1980s, older adults had far fewer resources. Community centers offered basics such as a hot lunch, simple crafts and bingo. It’s a much different world now, thanks in large part to Oasis, a national network that began 40 years ago in St. Louis. Marylen Mann, the...
stljewishlight.org
Jewish farmer helped transform decrepit church into skatepark, arts studio in north St. Louis
Three years ago, the Jewish Light introduced you to Jewish pig farmer Dave Blum. He and his wife Autumn operate Such and Such Farm in DeSoto, Mo. Their somewhat nontraditional Jewish home sits adjacent to a wide variety of artisanal produce, bleating goats, some random chickens and many grunting pigs.
Community remembers teacher and student lost in shooting
Tuesday morning, our hearts are heavy across the region as we cope with a school shooting that leaves both the victims of violence and emotional trauma.
Warner’s Warm-Up Coat Collection takes place Monday, Oct. 24
It might have warmed up over the weekend, but winter is still on its way.
What to know about Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
ST. LOUIS – A gunman killed two people and injured several others Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before he later died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet high school in...
KMOV
Amazon hosting hiring event in St. Louis area Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon will be hosting a hiring fair at the Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, with positions available at eight facility locations throughout the metro. The job fair is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to a release from...
Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late
Since 1989, the feds have pretended to be serious about Coldwater Creek. Yet here we are
KMOV
WATCH: Mayor Jones remembers visiting CVPA on first day, says ‘this is just so unfair’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones became emotional as she spoke following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. “Visited the school the first day on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about their upcoming school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, and we danced. And now to be here, for such a devesting and traumatic situation breaks my heart, especially as a mother,” said Mayor Jones.
News Nation’s anchor shares experience covering school shootings
"Every time I see these shootings, and I’ve been all over this country to dozens of them, the sameness."
St. Louis among cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10 percent in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood High Principal Announces Retirement
Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He has been the principal for the past 12 years, and has served the Kirkwood School District for nearly three decades. Havener began his career in 1994 as a business...
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
One of the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East.
unewsonline.com
The Catholic Church Does Not Care About Educating Women, But You Should
Rosati-Kain High School, an all-girls Catholic preparatory school, is located only five minutes away from SLU’s campus. Situated at the corner of Lindell and Newstead, it is across from the multi-million dollar new Cathedral, and just down the block from the Archbishop’s 11,000 square foot mansion, where he lives alone. Just a few weeks ago, Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski announced that the Archdiocese of St. Louis would be closing Rosati-Kain at the end of the year due to a lack of funds, which the Church might have had if they weren’t lobbying against abortion and gay marriage and lining their own pockets.
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
KMOV
North St. Louis nonprofit hosts second annual ‘Guns down, hoops up’ basketball tournament, aims to change community culture
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A north St. Louis nonprofit is doing its part to start a conversation about curbing gun violence by hosting an annual basketball tournament. Mission St. Louis works to empower families and individuals for social and economic growth through relationships and opportunities. Jason Watson, the organization’s Director of Engagement, got the idea for the basketball tournament from his friend, Jessie Johnson.
stljewishlight.org
Sculptures find new home at Chabad Center in UCity
If you’ve driven by the Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center on Delmar Boulevard in University City lately, you may have noticed the appearance of five iron sculptures just east of the building. The grassy area was previously a blank slate except for a small pond used for tashlich services on Rosh Hashanah. The new sculptures were given to Chabad by developer and philanthropist Michael Staenberg.
KMOV
Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A boil advisory has been issued for part of St. Louis City due to low power at a water treatment plant. City officials tell News 4 the advisory is precautionary and applies to parts of north, south and west St. Louis, so far no contamination has been detected, officials say. The affected areas are:
St. Louis high school at site of shooting cancels classes for rest of week
Tuesday, schools are back in class except for Central Visual and Performing Arts where the shooting occurred. The post St. Louis high school at site of shooting cancels classes for rest of week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
