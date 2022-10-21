Deadline for fifth annual Women's Film Festival nears

The 2023 Worldwide Women’s Film Festival continues to seek submissions to showcase in Scottsdale, the organization has announced.

The deadline to submit a film to the fifth annual Worldwide Women’s Film Festival is Oct. 31. The festival features films with a woman in at least one key creative role of writer, producer, director, cinematographer, editor and composer, including for best feature, short, documentary feature, cinematography, visual effects, original music score, sci-fi and web series.

Now in its fifth year, the festival will be held Feb. 17-19, 2023, returning to the Harkins Shea 14 Theatres, 7354 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale. There have been 98 films submitted so far, and the festival expects to showcase more than 120 films.

Late registrations for short or full-length films can be made at Worldwide Women’s Film Festival or https://filmfreeway.com/WorldwideWomensFilmFestival.

Films under 60 minutes are considered shorts, with films longer than 60 minutes are considered feature length. All genres, narrative and documentary, will be accepted, according to a press release.

In addition, WWFF strives for inclusiveness and diversity and balance of gender, race, film positions and more.

One of the top awards is for best cinematography, sponsored by Panavision, which provides a $60,000 camera rental to the recipient for one year.

Nonprofit receives grants

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization as of 2021, President Kim Huenecke was pleased to receive three grants to assist with the festival: AZ Commission of the Arts provided $5,000; AT&T Foundation gave $5,000; and Arizona Community Foundation granted $3,000.

“There are a lot of expenses for a festival such as this, so we are so grateful to those who awarded us grants this year,” Huenecke said.

The current board of directors includes Huenecke as president; Keenan Murray, vice president; Toy Taylor, secretary; with Jennifer Younghans and Elaine “E.E.” Moe as board members-at-large.

Seeking volunteers

The festival needs volunteers in a variety of capacities, including as ushers, ticket takers, film programming, registration, poster distribution, help with after-party set up and tear down and a host of other tasks.

Contact Volunteer Coordinators Jennifer Younghans and January Queen at wwffvolunteers@gmail.com.

Sponsors needed

Film buffs can help fund the nonprofit festival by registering with Fry’s Community Rewards and linking an Amazon site to Amazon Smiles at https://smile.amazon.com/ch/86-3482738.

In addition, sponsor packages are available for $50 to $1,000, for awards, workshops, breakfast panel, in-kind donations and more. Visit www.wwfilmfestival.org/sponsors for details.

For more information and updates, visit the festival’s website at www.wwfilmfestival.org, email worldwidewomensfilmfestival@gmail.com or direct message Festival organizations via Facebook at Worldwide Women’s Film Festival.