SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been procrastinating on getting your ticket to Saturday’s SU vs. Notre Dame game….you’re outta luck. Syracuse University announced on Twitter Tuesday that the game is sold out. The university has announced an “Orange Out” requesting fans to wear orange....
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 27-21 loss over #5 Clemson. Garrett Shrader finished the day 18-26 for 167 yards and one touchdown. The Orange is now 3-1 in the ACC. Syracuse returns to action on Saturday October 29th...
Comments / 0