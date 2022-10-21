ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SunPass savings program helps Florida drivers save $4.3 million

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who use SunPass or other Florida transponders can now see some benefits for their commutes.

The first round of toll credits was posted to customers’ accounts last week, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis had unveiled the SunPass savings proposal in August.

The program applies to two-axle vehicles and accounts that are kept up to date.

Over 361,000 drivers saved a total of $4.3 million during the month of September.

Customers who pay for at least 40 transactions per month will receive a 20% credit to their SunPass account and those with 80 or more transactions will receive a 25% credit per month.

FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue said this six-month program will help Florida families combat rising inflation.

FLORIDA STATE
