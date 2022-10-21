ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Louisiana sees improvement in reading levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s fourth graders are leading the nation in showing the most improvement in reading levels, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. The group released the latest scorecard for schools across the country through its Nation’s Report Card. “Our outcomes across Louisiana,...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana has highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country, Walgreens announced Monday.  Walgreens launched its 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide than last year. Walgreens says that during […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday

A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Job Fair & Tailgate Cook-Off coming to St. Gabriel

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Industry of Faith Louisiana will host a job fair and tailgate cook-ff Thursday, October 27 at the Saint Gabriel Community Center in Saint Gabriel from 3 to 6 p.m. Founder Dan Vallot stopped by the Fox44 studio and said there will be dozens of...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Three people are dead after two Sunday night crashes in Acadiana; five fatalities over weekend

Two Sunday evening crashes claimed three lives in St. Martin and Evangeline parishes, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.

