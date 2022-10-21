ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw, AL

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 possibly involved in Chickasaw homicide

By Summer Poole, Dana Winter
 4 days ago

UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Officials with MCSO said they are looking for two suspects involved in the case. They received the call around 11 a.m. from the Chickasaw Police Department asking for help in investigating a shooting.

MCSO said the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound, but they do not know how many shots were fired.

CHICKASAW, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are investigating a homicide in Chickasaw.

Officials said the body found is of a 25-year-old man. They believe he was killed during a possible robbery.

A WKRG News 5 team is on the scene.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

