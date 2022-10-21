“Beware the Judderman, my dear, when the moon is fat.”If you’re a geriatric millennial like me, you might remember this TV advert jingle for a schnapps-based alcopop called Metz. In it, a sinister Jack-Frost-like figure invites a commoner to indulge in the “deliciousness of judders”. Now, when I’m in a wood with a moon view, I think of him and get a bit scared.Ever since lock down, I’ve been swimming outdoors in a nearby lake – at night. Around it, a thicket of veteran oaks lean into each other like gothic trusses. The frisson is real: nighttime in nature is...

