Salisbury, MD

Delaware LIVE News

Sussex Central spoils Cape’s homecoming

Lewes – With an automatic berth to the state tournament on the line in a rivalry game a fast start for either team would be huge. Freshman Will Harmon gave Sussex Central that initial punch in the arm returning the opening kickoff 64 yards to the Cape Henlopen 25 yard line. Four plays later Andrew Long scored on a seven ... Read More
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Women's Club of Indian River hosts state police corporal

The GFWC Women's Club of Indian River held its monthly meeting Oct. 10 at the Indian River Yacht Club in Millsboro. Delaware State Police Cpl. Robin Brown was the speaker; she provided information on how domestic violence is handled in the state. The club meets at 10 a.m., the second...
MILLSBORO, DE
talbotspy.org

Talbot Family Network Names New Healthy Talbot Coordinator

Talbot Family Network announces the appointment of Rachel Stoyanov as the next coordinator for its Healthy Talbot project. The Healthy Talbot Family Resource Guide, which is a compilation of local resources, is the heart of this project. Available in print, in English & Spanish, and online, this guide includes listings for educational, developmental, wellness, and community services in Talbot County. Stoyanov follows Erica Batson who ably served as the Healthy Talbot Coordinator for nearly five years, expanding the project by bringing great content, up-to-date resources, and a calendar of wholesome, healthy local activities for all to enjoy.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Above the Dunes

REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Above the Dunes in Rehoboth Beach might be a newer restaurant for the resort town, but they already have award winning dishes like their gumbo. The Foodie Team got to try that and more in this week’s Foodie Friday. Check it out!. Above the Dunes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
thesuflyer.com

The Hidden Opponent: Tackling tough topics for student athletes

When asked what characteristics make an athlete, a range of answers may come to mind: power, agility, grace or confidence. Behind that drive, there is often a struggle. A new organization on campus is making it easier for Salisbury University’s athletes to look after their needs, starting with mental wellness.
WBOC

Truck Crashes into Building at Sea Esta II Motel in Long Neck

LONG NECK, Del. - A truck crashed into a building at a motel in Long Neck Sunday night. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says it happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the Sea Esta II Motel on Rudder Road on Long Neck Road. No injuries were reported. Emergency response...
LONG NECK, DE
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare

Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
LEWES, DE
Bay Net

Temporary Closure of Mt. Hope Community Center Oct. 24-28

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower. The community center will...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

DSP arrest Laurel man on 6th DUI

SEAFORD, Del. – A Laurel man is behind bars after being arrested on his sixth DUI over the weekend. Shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday, troopers were called to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford for a report of a subject who had been drinking and driving. Troopers located a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, which was occupied by 58-year-old Robert Cooper. Troopers contacted Cooper, and a DUI investigation was launched after it was observed that Cooper was showing signs of impairment.
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Two Teens Arrested At Cape Henlopen Football Game Friday

The Delaware State Police have arrested two teens for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen Football game, located at...
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Phase 2 Ocean City Boardwalk Re-decking Starts Monday

After Sunfest exits Ocean City on Sunday, Phase 2 of the boardwalk re-decking project will get underway. This project will focus on the boardwalk from Wicomico Street to 15th Street. Benches, trash cans and other items will be removed from the east side of the boardwalk and pedestrian and bike traffic may be diverted. This project should be completed by late April.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 21, 2022

The Town of Ocean City was incorporated by the Maryland General Assembly on April 12, 1880. It included the land between N. Division Street and S. Division Street plus property on the south side including the vicinity of today’s Inlet. The Inlet did not exist at this time; it would be created during a storm in August 1933.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Sunfest Canceled Sunday Ahead of Unsafe Weather

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Sunfest has been canceled Sunday out of concern for unsafe weather conditions. Ocean City Officials say that Sunfest will conclude its end-of season celebration with a beach bonfire and fireworks on Saturday, at 8 p.m. Officials say they hoped the forecast would change but, safety protocols are...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE

