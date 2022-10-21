ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wcbi.com

Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi. The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity. The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription...
wcbi.com

Mississippi Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you’re feeling lucky, you have a chance to be $700 million richer, before taxes of course. The Powerball group says it increased the jackpot thanks to player excitement. It’s the first time the jackpot reached the $700 million mark in more than a year....
wcbi.com

Storms heading this way tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures this week are going to be fairly steady within the middle 70s, expect for Wednesday. There are increased chances for showers and storms this week too. MONDAY: Temperatures today are going to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Cloud coverage will be building in...
wcbi.com

Severe weather eyes return off back of Tuesday cold front

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A severe weather risk off the back of a cold front Tuesday brings a turbulent start to the week. Highs drop from the upper 70s into the upper 60s by Wednesday. Lows drop back into the 40s by overnight Tuesday. MONDAY: A high in the upper...
