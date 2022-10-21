Read full article on original website
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Writer Predicts Massive Shohei Ohtani Trade to LAD from Angels
The World Series is set to get underway later this week, but for the Dodgers, it’ll mark week two of offseason talk and rumors. Certainly, that’s not where the LA brain trust planned on being at this time of the month, but here we are. With an early...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: LA Prospect Could Step Into A Big Role For The 2023 Season
Back in 2015, Miguel Vargas signed with the Dodgers for $300,000. Since then, he's been named the best pure hitter in the system and owns a career .316 AVG during his first three years as a pro. But this summer, Vargas finally got his big league debut at the beginning...
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Having ‘Tough’ Time Since NLDS Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a plethora of records during the 2022 regular season, including winning a franchise-best 111 games that secured them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up with the San Diego Padres, a team they have historically fared well against. L.A. went...
Dodgers: LA Fans Give Thoughts on Not Offering Bigger Contract to Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series as they knocked out the Dodgers division rivals, the San Diego Padres, four games to one. Phillies star Bryce Harper carried the Phillies to their first World Series appearance and 8th NL pennant since 2009. Harper earned NLCS MVP honors after...
Braves free agent Kenley Jansen already comments on LA return
Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen was asked about a possible return to Los Angeles, and didn’t shy away from the question. Kenley Jansen is a free agent this offseason. As much as he’d like to return to Atlanta, the Braves only have so much money to go around, and Raisel Iglesias is signed long-term already.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
Dodgers Fans Share About the Changes They Would Make If They Owned the Team
Dodgers fans have not been shy about how they feel toward both Dave Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers administration after the team’s season ended last weekend. So, we asked fans what changes they would implement if they were the owner. Here’s what they had to say.
dodgerblue.com
Max Muncy: Clayton Kershaw Needs To Retire With Dodgers
Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw are two pieces of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that the franchise views as cornerstones. Muncy has seen a meteoric rise from Minor League journeyman to All-Star, while Kershaw has had high expectations attached to him since the day he was drafted out of high school.
Anthony Rizzo just made Yankees ALCS loss sting even more
The New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, and Anthony Rizzo is making the loss even more painful. The New York Yankees are missing the World Series yet again after not making an appearance since 2009. As if that’s not painful enough, they’re probably about to lose some star players in the midst of it all.
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Begins Offseason Training
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the top Minor League systems in baseball that is headlined by Diego Cartaya, who is among the top catching prospects overall. In MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Midseason Top 100 update, Cartaya was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball after seeing time with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes this season. The backstop posted a .254/.389/.503 slash line with 22 home runs, 72 RBI and 74 runs scored in 95 games.
Mets writer believes potential package is "more than fair"
The Los Angeles Angels will have a difficult decision to make regarding Shohei Ohtani's future. They can trade Shohei Ohtani and capitalize on his value this offseason. They can make a last ditch effort to sign him to a monstrous extension to pair him with Mike Trout as Angels for life. Or they could roll the dice and hope the Angels make a playoff push and Ohtani stays after the season.
Jacob deGrom photo edits will send Mets fans into a spiral
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could opt out of his contract this offseason, and send desperate fans into a spiral of doom. As is the case with every free agent to be, those in the Twitterverse with nothing better to do have started to make photo edits of Jacob deGrom in their favorite team’s uniform. Sadly, there are no Detroit Tigers edits of deGrom for myself and Motor City fans alike.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Earns Praise For Call Of Bryce Harper’s NLCS Home Run
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic home run against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The homer was Harper’s second of the series against the Padres and played a part in earning...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Target Aaron Judge ‘at the Top’ of Giants Offseason List
The stove is heating up as the offseason has begun for 28 of the 30 MLB teams. Aaron Judge, coming off a year in which he set the American League home run record, is arguably the biggest free agent this winter. He’ll most likely get the largest contract, and may be the biggest domino that sets off the rest of the market.
dodgerblue.com
Alex Verdugo: Mookie Betts Makes Dodgers ‘Step Better’
Prior to the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox that netted Mookie Betts and David Price. The cost to acquire the former MVP and Cy Young Award winner was exorbitant as L.A. gave up two of their...
