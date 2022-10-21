ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Having ‘Tough’ Time Since NLDS Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a plethora of records during the 2022 regular season, including winning a franchise-best 111 games that secured them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up with the San Diego Padres, a team they have historically fared well against. L.A. went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Braves free agent Kenley Jansen already comments on LA return

Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen was asked about a possible return to Los Angeles, and didn’t shy away from the question. Kenley Jansen is a free agent this offseason. As much as he’d like to return to Atlanta, the Braves only have so much money to go around, and Raisel Iglesias is signed long-term already.
LOS ANGELES, CA
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
Max Muncy: Clayton Kershaw Needs To Retire With Dodgers

Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw are two pieces of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that the franchise views as cornerstones. Muncy has seen a meteoric rise from Minor League journeyman to All-Star, while Kershaw has had high expectations attached to him since the day he was drafted out of high school.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anthony Rizzo just made Yankees ALCS loss sting even more

The New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, and Anthony Rizzo is making the loss even more painful. The New York Yankees are missing the World Series yet again after not making an appearance since 2009. As if that’s not painful enough, they’re probably about to lose some star players in the midst of it all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watch: Dodgers Top Prospect Diego Cartaya Begins Offseason Training

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the top Minor League systems in baseball that is headlined by Diego Cartaya, who is among the top catching prospects overall. In MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Midseason Top 100 update, Cartaya was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in baseball after seeing time with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes this season. The backstop posted a .254/.389/.503 slash line with 22 home runs, 72 RBI and 74 runs scored in 95 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mets writer believes potential package is "more than fair"

The Los Angeles Angels will have a difficult decision to make regarding Shohei Ohtani's future. They can trade Shohei Ohtani and capitalize on his value this offseason. They can make a last ditch effort to sign him to a monstrous extension to pair him with Mike Trout as Angels for life. Or they could roll the dice and hope the Angels make a playoff push and Ohtani stays after the season.
PROSPECT, NY
Jacob deGrom photo edits will send Mets fans into a spiral

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could opt out of his contract this offseason, and send desperate fans into a spiral of doom. As is the case with every free agent to be, those in the Twitterverse with nothing better to do have started to make photo edits of Jacob deGrom in their favorite team’s uniform. Sadly, there are no Detroit Tigers edits of deGrom for myself and Motor City fans alike.
QUEENS, NY
Alex Verdugo: Mookie Betts Makes Dodgers ‘Step Better’

Prior to the start of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox that netted Mookie Betts and David Price. The cost to acquire the former MVP and Cy Young Award winner was exorbitant as L.A. gave up two of their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
