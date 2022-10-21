Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Evaluating Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Informal Caregivers of Patients With Parkinson Disease
Informal caregivers of people with Parkinson disease residing in the United Kingdom discussed challenges faced in providing care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included risk of infection, lack of access to care, and the impact of lockdown on engaging in activities of daily living. Risk of infection and inadequate health...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
ohmymag.co.uk
The way you walk could show when you're going to die, according to study
While there are a lot of indicators of how healthy you are, such as age, sleeping pattern, bowel movement, or blood sugar etc. a study has just revealed that scientists have been successful in predicting how long people would live solely by studying the way that they walk. In a...
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
What Causes Scalp Folliculitis?
Knowing the causes of scalp folliculitis will help you manage the condition. A visit to your dermatologist is also needed to receive an accurate diagnosis.
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
ajmc.com
Chronic Disease Management: Why Dementia Care Is Different
David B. Reuben, MD, Gary Epstein-Lubow, MD, Leslie Chang Evertson, DNP, RN, GNP-BC, Lee A. Jennings, MD, MSHS. Because of its often slowly progressive nature, dementia is often included among chronic disease management programs. Yet, for many reasons, its management demands different approaches. ABSTRACT. With the rise in the population...
powerofpositivity.com
15 Ways to Lower Cholesterol
Did your doctor advise you of the need to lower cholesterol levels to avoid a heart attack or stroke?. If so, maybe you nodded along, agreeing with the doctor-speak. And now–here you are. So what is cholesterol, and why does it matter?. Cholesterol is the waxy, fat-like material made...
labroots.com
The Double-Edged Sword of Iron Deficiency
Iron is a crucial nutrient. Most of the iron in the body is contained in red blood cells, as part of hemoglobin, which is the molecule that ferries oxygen in the blood. There are two proteins that can take iron into cells when it's needed. If these proteins are not functional, such as in a mouse model, severe iron deficiency or anemia occurs. The levels of neutrophils, one part of the innate immune system, also drop significantly. This seems to undermine another aspect of immunity - iron deficiency is known to be a way to fight infection.
Women's Health
What Does Magnesium Do For The Body? The Benefits And Potential Side Effects, Explained
There are certain nutrients you probably have at least some idea of what they do for you. But, while magnesium is important for your body to operate smoothly, it’s not as well-known as some others, like vitamin C and calcium. But it's a good idea to at least have magnesium and its potential benefits on your radar.
ajmc.com
Dupilumab Efficacy in AD Not Affected by Age of Disease Onset
Dupilumab exhibited similarly significant and sustained improvements in atopic dermatitis (AD) signs, symptoms, and quality of life of adult patients with moderate to severe AD, regardless of age of disease onset, compared with placebo. The efficacy of dupilumab among adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) does not...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
A look at Raynaud’s syndrome
Raynaud’s phenomenon – sometimes called Raynaud’s syndrome or disease – is a disorder of blood circulation in the fingers and toes (and less commonly in the ears and nose). The cause: Several. One cause is cold weather, the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety says....
ajmc.com
Are NK-Cell–Based Treatments the Next Approach in Immuno-Oncology?
Highlighting their ability to quickly destroy malignant cells without antigen specificity, natural killer (NK) cells have been identified as an opportunity for use, particularly in cases where T cells are not effective. Amid efforts to improve and expand the use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, researchers of a...
ajmc.com
Estimating Treatment-Resistant Depression in Taiwan Using Insurance Data
The study found that in most cases, progression to treatment-resistant depression occurred within the first year. Using health insurance data, a recent study conducted in Taiwan examined the treatment patterns and health care use of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Writing in Journal of Affective Disorders, the authors said understanding...
Ars Technica
With shots and infections, the most common COVID symptoms have shifted
As people build up immunity to SARS-CoV-2 through vaccines, boosters, and infections, the most commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 have shifted, making the deadly pandemic infection more difficult for many people to distinguish from standard cold-weather viruses. That's according to recent survey data collected in the ZOE COVID Study, an...
mailplus.co.uk
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Avoid These Unhealthy Foods
Like most people, you may think you'll be fine if you eat healthy foods. However, some foods out there are bad for your health – even if they seem healthy at first glance. A hot dog on a bun.Image by Hannah Chen from Pixabay.
