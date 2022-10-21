Astros' McCullers to start game four after locker room "mishap"

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Astros have pushed Lance McCullers Jr's ALCS start to game four after he hurt his elbow in a locker room mishap after last week's ALDS clinching win in Seattle.

"After the victory in Seattle, I caught a spare champagne bottle to the elbow bone," McCullers explained Friday. "I'm okay. It was just a little bit of swelling, not a huge deal."

McCullers said he suffered a small cut on his right elbow, and the organization thought it would best to push his start a day. He's been playing catch all week a threw a 35-pitch bullpen right before talking to reporters.

"It was just an accident," he said. "It's not a huge deal. Game 3 and Game 4 starters can't come back in the CS on normal rest, you can come back on short rest, but without the off days, so not a huge deal, just a decision that was made, and that's it."

Cristian Javier will start game three of the ALCS on Saturday at Yankee Stadium with the Astros leading the series 2-0.