October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and all campus community members are encouraged to observe this very important month. National Disability Employment Awareness Month seeks to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. Workplace acknowledgment of the talents of all people, including people with disabilities, is a critical part of our effort to build an inclusive community and strong economy. In this spirit, FSU recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October as an affirmation of our commitment to building an inclusive and welcoming campus community.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO