FSU-based conference to emphasize student resilience, success
About 300 researchers, university administrators, staff and faculty from points around the world will converge on Florida State University this week with one word on their mind: resilience. Beginning Tuesday, FSU is hosting the Academic Resilience Consortium (ARC) Conference, which aims to connect people from all settings of higher education...
National Disability Employment Awareness Month Lunch and Learn
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and all campus community members are encouraged to observe this very important month. National Disability Employment Awareness Month seeks to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. Workplace acknowledgment of the talents of all people, including people with disabilities, is a critical part of our effort to build an inclusive community and strong economy. In this spirit, FSU recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October as an affirmation of our commitment to building an inclusive and welcoming campus community.
Reminder: Open Enrollment Ends Friday
This message to faculty, staff and OPS employees has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. In follow up to our previous communications, Open Enrollment ends on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. (ET). Open Enrollment is your annual opportunity to change your State of Florida insurance benefits, such as health, dental, vision, etc. 2023 open enrollment benefits statements can be viewed online with your People First account through the navigation: Insurance Benefits > Insurance Benefits Statement.
