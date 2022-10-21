LUMBERTON — Spooky season is here and several family-friendly events are being held throughout the county ahead of and during the Halloween holiday. J. Blake Events, Top That Dessert Bar, Biggs Park Mall and several small businesses are sponsoring the annual Trunk or Treat to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.

LUMBERTON, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO