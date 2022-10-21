Read full article on original website
Related
RCC Foundation becomes Passport Acceptance Facility
LUMBERTON – The Robeson Community College Foundation has now become an Official Passport Acceptance Facility as designated by the US Dep
Former administrators inspire principal to lead her school
LUMBERTON – Rowland-Norment Elementary School Principal Joanna Cole became a principal after gaining inspiration from the leadership of
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
THUMBS UP: Providing support and a unique means of housing are some of the ways the Robeson County Church and Community Cente
Dense fog and fog safety explained
LUMBERTON — On Oct. 25 the National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Warning. Though the warning expired at noon, fog remains hazardou
Red Cross needs donors to protect blood supply
RALEIGH — The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or p
Crime report
The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 130 Bypass, Fairmont; Chavan D
One of three charged with murder and robbery arrested
LUMBERTON — Michael Cooper of Fairmont, charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and robbery with a dangerous weapon, was arr
The Robesonian
Halloween events schedule throughout county
LUMBERTON — Spooky season is here and several family-friendly events are being held throughout the county ahead of and during the Halloween holiday. J. Blake Events, Top That Dessert Bar, Biggs Park Mall and several small businesses are sponsoring the annual Trunk or Treat to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Rams’ Locklear 62nd in girls golf states
PINEHURST — Purnell Swett senior Lauren Locklear finished 62nd in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state t
Plenty on the line for Pirates, Rams in rivalry game
PEMBROKE — From the outside, Friday’s Lumberton-Purnell Swett game doesn’t look to have too much at stake, as the teams meet
Pirates open floodgates, beat South View to advance to United-8 final
LUMBERTON — For the first 19 minutes of Tuesday’s United-8 Conference Tournament match against South View, the Lumberton boys socc
Comments / 0