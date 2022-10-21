ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Daily South

How To Grow Carrots In Your Garden

The snap of a juicy carrot fresh from your own backyard is worth the bit of extra effort required to grow these vegetables successfully. "Carrots are one of the more finicky crops to get established," says Wesley Palmer, Southeastern territory sales representative for Johnny's Selected Seeds. "They take from one to three weeks to pop up, they don't germinate as easily as other crops such as radishes or beans, and they have a long growing season."
Cape Gazette

Plant breadseed poppies before the snow comes

Dope once meant a sauce or any thick liquid, but by 1889, dope came to mean "narcotic drug," from the practice of smoking semi-liquid opium. And a dope fiend is a victim of that opium habit. All this from a wispy, delicate-looking flower whose seeds you can buy at the...
The Bobby Bones Show

Lunchbox Took 11 Pumpkins From Free Pumpkin Truck at Work

A new business took over the building where the Bobby Bones Show's studio is located. The new business invited a pumpkin truck to come out for a team activity. Since the pumpkin truck was there when the show had finished recording, Lunchbox decided to go check it out. He went up to the owner of the pumpkin truck and asked if the pumpkins were free. He said yes, if you work for the business that is located in the show's building. Lunchbox said he did and then asked how many he could take. He then proceeded to pull his car up and take several pumpkins home with him.
victoriamag.com

A Harvest of Pumpkin Recipes

One of the first fruits of fall, the pumpkin is an emblem of the season’s abundance both on the vine and in the kitchen. Revered for centuries for its al dente texture, earthy flavor, and eye-pleasing color, pumpkin at the table is a sure sign that autumn has come calling. Our collection of recipes flavored with this vibrant gourd will surely delight all season long.
Nik

The Tragic Story of Joe Pichler: The Beethoven Child Actor Who Vanished

For those of you who are around the same age as I am, you likely remember the Beethoven movies growing up. They were super popular in the 90s and featured the very giant, slobbery and loveable Saint Bernard, who was adopted into the Newton family. The series went on to include Beethoven’s 2nd, Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th, Beethoven’s 5th and a few more spin-offs. One of the characters from Beethoven’s 3rd, Beethoven’s 4th was a little boy named Brennan Newton, who was a member of the extended Newton family and played by child actor Joe Pichler.
The Independent

Love rhubarb? Save on grocery bills by growing your own

If you love rhubarb in crumbles, pies, compotes, jams and gin, now’s the time to start growing it yourself.While shop-bought stems are often astronomical in price, if you’re prepared to be a little patient, you’ll be rewarded with more than you can eat of this delicious vegetable – potentially saving you pounds at the till.What’s the cheapest way to grow rhubarb? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Fox (@fromthefoxsgarden)Growing from seed is the cheapest method, but it can...
gardeningknowhow.com

Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide

If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...

