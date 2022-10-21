Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Out Tesla: Here's How Many Electric Vehicles General Motors Sold In The Third Quarter
Automaker General Motors Company GM reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Tuesday. Here’s a look at how General Motors did for electric vehicles in the quarter and what’s to come. What Happened: Traditional automaker General Motors reported revenue of $41.89 billion in the third quarter, beating...
Cybertruck Moves In The Right Direction As Machinery Needed To Produce It Is On Way To Tesla
Tesla Inc TSLA is now using gigantic gigapress machines to produce its most popular car, the Model Y. This process has many benefits including reduced weight, fewer parts and lower production cost. Tesla also plans to use this technique in a bigger way to produce the highly anticipated Cybertruck. As...
Meta Analyst Sees Higher Upside For Stock Versus Google Amid Subdued Sentiment Towards Metaverse
KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight on Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and cut the price target to $120 from $125. Patterson reiterated Overweight on Meta Platforms Inc META and slashed the price target to $175 from $196. Amid mounting concerns about a downturn in 2023, he observed investors...
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Snap, Nio: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing High Attention Today
Major U.S. indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as investors digested falling yields a week before the FOMC meeting. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell to 4.092% from 4.28% as on Oct. 24. Benzinga dives into five stocks that are seeing high interest among retail investors on Tuesday, as the market reflects fresh optimism.
How Will Apple Price Increases Impact Earnings? 'Most Users Won't Think Twice'
Apple Inc AAPL has increased prices for several of its subscription products, and Loup Funds' Gene Munster expects the Cupertino-based company to benefit. What Happened: Apple has increased the pricing of Apple One, Music and TV+ by an average of 16%. Munster said he expects the price increases to add...
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock After Elon Musk Appeared On 'South Park,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Elon Musk is one of the most famous people on the face of the planet, known best as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX. Musk has also appeared in several movies and television shows and hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2021, items not always a part of a CEO’s storyline.
Chinese Top Chipmaker Retaliates By Firing US Employees In Core Tech, Former CEO's Position Remain Undecided
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production...
Elon Musk Tells Bankers He Plans To Close $44B Twitter Deal This Week: Report
Twitter Inc TWTR shares jumped Tuesday afternoon following reports that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk plans to close the Twitter deal this week. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Musk on Monday "pledged to close" the acquisition of Twitter by Friday in a video call with debt bankers helping to fund the deal.
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead
Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines
Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Is Canopy Growth Speeding Up Entry Into U.S. Cannabis Market With New Holding Company? It Looks That Way
Canopy Growth CGC announced Tuesday that it is consolidating its U.S. assets into a new holding company to speed up its entry into the U.S. market in which it will hold non-voting/non-participating shares, solving several persistent issues. The company said the creation of Canopy USA will help it reduce costs...
Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough
The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
Why Chinese, Hong Kong Stocks Are Tanking As Xi Jinping Consolidates Power
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has consolidated his control over China's Communist Party. Xi has appointed loyalists to top political positions and plans to maintain power for a third term. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were crushed on Monday morning after the Chinese Communist Party concluded its national congress meeting over the weekend.
As Xi Jinping Firmed His Grip Over China, Foreign Investors Said To Exit Mainland Stocks At Record Pace
Foreign investors have sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland China shares through trading links with Hong Kong on Monday, with the year-to-date investment level turning into a small net outflow. If the trend continues through the end of the year, it would be the first...
Apple, Amazon And Other Big Tech Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Big tech stocks, including, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL are all set to report quarterly earnings this week. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Nio Surges 15%, Alibaba Up Nearly 1%: What's Pushing Hong Kong Stocks Higher Today
The benchmark Hang Seng gained 2.5% in morning trade. Shares of Nio and Xpeng rose over 15% and 12%, respectively. China’s broad fiscal deficit reached an all-time high in the first nine months of 2022. Hong Kong shares opened in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng...
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding
Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
176K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0