Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Snap, Nio: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing High Attention Today

Major U.S. indices closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as investors digested falling yields a week before the FOMC meeting. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell to 4.092% from 4.28% as on Oct. 24. Benzinga dives into five stocks that are seeing high interest among retail investors on Tuesday, as the market reflects fresh optimism.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
83 Times Higher THC Levels Achieved By BioHarvest's Bio CELLicitation Technology

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. CNVCF BHSC 8MV revealed the detailed analysis of the composition of one of its Bio CELLicitation based cannabis products that were grown from a CBD Hemp plant. The analysis is derived from using industry standard HPLC measurements conducted by an independent third-party analytical laboratory which is ISO17025 cGMP accredited and is certified by the Israeli Ministry of Health.
YouTube, Google Search Hit By Ad Pullbacks In Q3 — CFO Sees 'Larger Headwinds' From Strong Dollar Ahead

Advertiser pullbacks on YouTube, the video streaming service of Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG intensified in the third quarter. What Happened: Alphabet Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the third-quarter earnings call, “On the Q2 call, we noted a pullback in spend by some advertisers on YouTube network, and these pullbacks ... increased in the third quarter."
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Revenue Up 24%, But These Areas Saw Declines

Microsoft reported first quarter revenue of $50.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The company's revenue and earnings per share came in ahead of Street estimates. Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported first quarter-financial highlights after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of...
Amid A Turbulent Industry, This Cannabis Company Shines Like A Diamond In the Rough

The pandemic was a monumental moment for the cannabis industry as marijuana became a household essential. In many states, dispensaries were declared essential businesses and were allowed to remain open, resulting in a 46% increase in legal cannabis sales over 2019 to $17.5 billion in 2020. Entrepreneurs flocked to the scene, and investors readily backed the industry. with large investments, often time via so-called SPACs.
Why Chinese, Hong Kong Stocks Are Tanking As Xi Jinping Consolidates Power

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has consolidated his control over China's Communist Party. Xi has appointed loyalists to top political positions and plans to maintain power for a third term. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were crushed on Monday morning after the Chinese Communist Party concluded its national congress meeting over the weekend.
After-Hours Action: Why Texas Instruments Stock Is Sliding

Texas Instruments Inc TXN shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Texas Instruments said third-quarter revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $5.24 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $5.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, which beat average forecast of $2.39 per share.
