Ontario, OH

richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball

Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ATTICA, OH
richlandsource.com

2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals

ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs

MANSFIELD — Area high school football fans will have no shortage of options when the playoffs open Friday night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association handed out its postseason invitations Sunday and 12 schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area got the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeye Central falls to Monroeville in Division IV district semifinals

WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes. Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.
MONROEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search

ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield announces leaf collection details

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9

GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero

MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Art Center to host first Crow Festival Oct. 28-29

MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches. But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District

MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues

RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
richlandsource.com

Thomas Speelman

Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side. Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ronald Thomas Noel Jr.

Ronald Thomas Noel Jr., age 59, died Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital. Born June 17, 1963 in Mansfield to Ronald T. and Ruth J. (Meyer) Noel, Sr., he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. A 1983 Shelby High School graduate, he studied graphic arts at Pioneer Career and Technology Center. Ron was most currently employed as a diesel mechanic for Dependable Trucking.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Phillip M. Hergatt

Phillip M. Hergatt, 57, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born March 22, 1965 in Mansfield, he was the son of Edward Hergatt, Sr. and Laura (Donnely) Hergatt. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Hergatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
MANSFIELD, OH

