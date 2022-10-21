ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6kIy_0ii6098j00
BringMeTheNews

Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Rothy's.

Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, marking the washable shoe brand's 15th brick-and-mortar location nationwide.

The sustainable brand, founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, sells shoes, bags and accessories made from recycled plastic water bottles and other recycled materials.

The brand's signature woman's flat shoes, which retail for $149, gained popularity being worn by Meghan Markle and others.

To date, the company has repurposed 146 million plastic bottles and 493,000 pounds of marine plastic into the thread used in their products, according to a press release.

Galleria store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Five upcoming openings to watch at Mall of America

New stores and attractions are in the works at Mall of America ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The Bloomington megamall has already added a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including two new entries to Level 1, North: Karl’s Fishing & Outdoors and Canadian outerwear company Moose Knuckles.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

The SCHEELS Experience

Stepping into any SCHEELS location, you’ll be greeted with a friendly smile and hello. This is what starts your SCHEELS Experience. With 30 current locations and new stores opening each year, SCHEELS is a growing sporting goods retailer dedicated to giving customers the best retail experience both in store and online. With the opening of the Eden Prairie SCHEELS and expanding into new markets, many people wonder what this company is all about.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Asia Mall eyes Nov. 10 opening

Developers of the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie say they are planning for a Thursday, Nov. 10, opening of their 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, retail, and office uses in the former Gander Mountain building along Technology Drive, east of Costco. The opening comes 15 months after...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Twin Cities Restaurants Opening This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

Iowa-based entertainment venue company Smash Park announced Roseville will be the location for the first of its two upcoming Twin Cities venues. In a press release, Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company had finalized the acquisition of property at Twin Lakes Station, roughly one mile north of Rosedale Center and within a few miles of two local universities.
ROSEVILLE, MN
thetravelingchild.co

The Best Christmas Markets in the USA

The holiday season is finally here and Christmas markets are a fun way to get into the spirit of the season. You can stock up on some of the most unique Christmas gifts and holiday treats and they’re a great way to enjoy all the festive sights, sounds, tastes, and smells that they have to offer. Also known as Christkindl Markets since they originate in Europe (check out The Best Christmas Markets in Europe here) don’t feel sad if you can’t make it to Europe as this list of the best Christmas Markets in the USA give some of the European markets competition!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

That empty feeling: Office vacancies still on the rise in Twin Cities market

Office buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul are feeling awfully empty these days, according to the latest research from Newmark. In its third quarter Minneapolis-St. Paul Office Market Report, Newmark reported that the region’s office vacancy rate continues to rise, hitting 15.3% in the third quarter. That’s up 30 basis points from the previous quarter.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Target locks toiletries in cases at downtown store to prevent organized crime

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you're shopping for toiletries at the Minneapolis downtown Target, you might need to find an attendant to help you.Chad Scharnberg is a weekly shopper at the downtown Target at 9th and Nicolett. He says he's been pleased with the added security outside, but wasn't prepared for the extra layer of protection inside - common toiletries stacked in locked cabinets."I don't like it, but I understand why they're doing it," Scharnberg said."We take a multi-layered approach to combatting theft, which includes in-store technology, training for store leaders and security team members, and partnerships with law enforcement agencies as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis' Red Table Meat Co. to close after 8 years

The Kieran Folliard's Food Building in northeast Minneapolis. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Red Table Meat Co., a maker of high-quality cured meats in northeast Minneapolis, has announced plans to end its operations at the end of the year. Mike Phillips founded the company in 2014, working with Minnesota farmers raising...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Little Tijuana Is an All-Star Dive Bar

Who floats an artichoke amaro on top of a slushy-machine piña colada? Cynar, the amaro in question, is bitter, intense, and the color of old blood. When it floats on top of a drink, it spreads out for maximum fragrance dispersal, sending up notes like pipe tobacco and green tomato. In stark contrast, a slushy-machine piña colada is something sweet that smells a little like a beach vacation when you were 12, prompting memories of the fake coconut fragrance in Coppertone sunscreen and shuffling up to vending machines in sandy flip-flops. I’d tend to guess that most people who want an artichoke amaro imagine themselves on the Italian Riviera in Prada, and consequently wouldn’t want it on top of a slushy piña colada. Most people who enjoy slushy piña coladas, I’d theorize, see themselves as ideally chillaxing on a pool float and don’t want bitter botanical aperitifs showing up to demand thoughts about Italian drinking culture. But for the very thin slice of humanity that finds this pairing of amaro and slushy hilarious and delightful, behold the new Little T, the greatest thing to happen to Minneapolis bar culture since the pandemic first appeared.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitieslive.com

A Haunted House in Monticello

After experiencing spooky and ghostly things inside her house, Sarah Washatka joins TCL to get a live reading from our Happy Medium Jodi Livon. A can’t miss segment that will leave you amazed. Check out Jodi Livon live at her show “An Evening with Jodi Livon, Communicating with Your Angels, Guides and Those on the Other Side” on November 3rd at the Minnetonka Community Center.
MONTICELLO, MN
KDHL AM 920

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
82K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy