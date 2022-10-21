Read full article on original website
New Jerusalem MBC1977
4d ago
please ask them were they the culprits who stole my car in Florissant. Thank you for getting these delinquents off the streets.
Reply
7
Just JC
4d ago
Kids driving a stolen Hyundai or Kia is like waving a red flag 🚩
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Mo. woman charged after allegedly helping juvenile suspects escape from detention center
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is being charged for her alleged involvement in the escape of two juvenile suspects from the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, Michelle Royal, 39, of Florissant, Mo. is charged with two counts of Hindering Prosecution.
Student arrested for bringing handgun to Hazelwood West High School
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood West High School student was taken into custody Tuesday morning for being in possession of a handgun, according to the Hazelwood Police Department. Police said they were “conducting a follow-up investigation at Hazelwood West High School” Tuesday morning when investigators from their department’s Criminal Investigations Team “were notified […]
WLWT 5
Video: Authorities are looking for a Missouri man who has stolen thousands of dollars worth of wine
A thief with very expensive taste has been targeting St. Louis area wine shops. Authorities in Missouri are on the lookout now that his crimes have been caught on surveillance cameras. Dustin Endicott was busy stocking shelves at the wine merchant in Clayton, Missouri, on Tuesday when he heard a...
KSDK
Police provide information on school shooter
St. Louis Interim Police Chief Michael Sack read from the note the shooter left. Sack said he wanted it to serve as a reminder to say something if you see something.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase
HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
advantagenews.com
Gunman identified in south St. Louis school shooting
The gunman in a Monday morning shooting at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has been identified as a former student. 19-year-old Orlando Harris of St. Louis graduated last year. He was killed by police who were responding to the school as the mass shooting was taking place. Gunshots were reported at the school just after 9am Monday with two people killed and seven injured.
3 killed, including suspect, in shooting at south St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The suspect also died. At around 9:10 a.m., St. Louis police were called to Central VPA High School at Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street for an active shooter.
Two teens in custody after bringing firearm to Belleville East High School
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Two teens are in custody after bringing a firearm to Belleville East High School Tuesday morning. The Belleville Police Department said a school resource officer took a 15-year-old boy into custody in the school office. Officers were dispatched to the school at approximately 9:01 a.m. When officers arrived, the 15-year-old suspect was […]
Man shot and killed in St. Louis City
St. Louis City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Central West End.
Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the gunman.
mymoinfo.com
Authorities looking for two suspects believed to have stolen multiple items in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who they believe were involved in a rash of thefts around the county which included a stolen vehicle overnight between October 5th and 6th. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the first case happened in the 10500...
Businesses damaged in Waterloo, Ill. fire
A fire overnight damaged some businesses in Waterloo, Illinois.
FBI warns of "uptick in chatter" following St. Louis school shooting
Special agent Jay Greenberg wants adults to have a conversation with teens about hoaxes or jokes will be dealt with serious consequences. He says his agency noticed an uptick in chatter about potential school shooters around the area.
KMOV
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at a high school in South City Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage girl was shot and...
Barricaded students record sound of encroaching gunfire
During this short clip, you hear the gunshots and someone whispers, "Oh my God."
St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy pleads guilty to gun charge
ST. LOUIS – In the midst of a jury trial on a gun charge, a St. Louis rapper pleaded guilty and was immediately taken into federal custody. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Arthur Pressley, who goes by the stage name 30 Deep Grimeyy, was a felon in possession of a firearm when he was pulled over on the night of Jan. 5, 2021.
wlds.com
Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase
32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.
Police: Former Student Orlando Harris Is Suspect in St. Louis School Shooting
St. Louis Police say Harris was fatally wounded at Central Visual and Performing Arts High
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
Man shot and killed in Walnut Park neighborhood
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place in the Walnut Park neighborhood Saturday night.
Comments / 10