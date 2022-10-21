The gunman in a Monday morning shooting at the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has been identified as a former student. 19-year-old Orlando Harris of St. Louis graduated last year. He was killed by police who were responding to the school as the mass shooting was taking place. Gunshots were reported at the school just after 9am Monday with two people killed and seven injured.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO