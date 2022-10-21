ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday

There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

New Korean restaurant opening in Evansville

A new restaurant offering Korean cuisine will soon be opening its doors to customers in Evansville, Indiana. Owners of JUMAK Korean Restaurant say they're working to open their doors within the week. While an official opening date hasn't been set at this time, the restaurant did release its menu, which...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'

Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday

There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
PRINCETON, IN
visitowensboro.com

Head to Owensboro for One of Kentucky’s Best Christmas Parades

Often regarded as the best Christmas parade in Kentucky, you can head over to Owensboro for a night of magic and memories on Saturday, November 19 at 4:30 p.m. Held by Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association, this year’s parade is going to be one for the books, with more than 100 floats bedazzled in lights making their way through downtown Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Haunted car wash coming to Newburgh ahead of Halloween

Officials with Tommy's Express Car Wash in Newburgh say things are about to get scary. The Tommy's Express Car Wash in Newburgh will be transforming into a spooky "Haunted Wash" for several days ahead of Halloween. The public is invited to get their vehicle cleaned while driving through the "Tunnel...
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh is Full – Offering Half Off Adoption on Dogs Like Jack

The Warrick Humane Society is a great place to find your new best friend. Unfortunately, right now adoptions are incredibly slow and they are completely full. WHS is a no-kill shelter so if they don't move these dogs out soon, other dogs from euthanasia shelters will not be able to take their place. So, this week, WHS is offering half-off adoption fees. This adoption special is valid on dogs older than 6 months who are fully vetted, and the adopted dogs must leave the shelter no later than 1 day after being adopted. The special runs 10/26 - 10/30.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Local Veteran raising money for troops using Halloween decorations

Veteran Alan Bedell and his family decorate their home located at 1520 Hollywood Ave. every year for Halloween. They call it, the Howell Manor. The Bedells do it as a way to celebrate the holiday and to raise money for different causes and organizations in the community. This year Alan...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project

Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson church raises money through pumpkins

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Driving around Henderson, you may have noticed a local church stocked up on pumpkins this fall season. Volunteers with the First Assembly of God have been out selling pumpkins ahead of Halloween. Church members tell us this is the second year for the church’s pumpkin patch. While experts say low pumpkin […]
HENDERSON, KY

