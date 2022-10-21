The Warrick Humane Society is a great place to find your new best friend. Unfortunately, right now adoptions are incredibly slow and they are completely full. WHS is a no-kill shelter so if they don't move these dogs out soon, other dogs from euthanasia shelters will not be able to take their place. So, this week, WHS is offering half-off adoption fees. This adoption special is valid on dogs older than 6 months who are fully vetted, and the adopted dogs must leave the shelter no later than 1 day after being adopted. The special runs 10/26 - 10/30.

NEWBURGH, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO