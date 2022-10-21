Read full article on original website
When are Southern Indiana Official Trick or Treat Days and Times 2022?
Back in my day, we would trick or treat as many days as we could. That sometimes meant going to public events or making Halloween last at least two nights. Halloween is on a Monday this year, so I'm sure that we will see little ninjas and princesses in neighborhoods on Sunday, and maybe even Saturday.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
wevv.com
Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner coming to the Owensboro Convention Center
There's a Christmas-themed murder mystery dinner scheduled in Owensboro, Kentucky. "The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year Murder Mystery Dinner" is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m., with the murder mystery program beginning at 7 p.m. Organizers...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
wevv.com
New Korean restaurant opening in Evansville
A new restaurant offering Korean cuisine will soon be opening its doors to customers in Evansville, Indiana. Owners of JUMAK Korean Restaurant say they're working to open their doors within the week. While an official opening date hasn't been set at this time, the restaurant did release its menu, which...
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
“It only takes one,” local foster family shares their journey
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local foster family is sharing their story in hopes it will inspire others to foster, as thousands of kids in Indiana are still in need of a foster home. According to Indiana Mentor, a local foster care agency, around 5,000 kids still need a placement into a foster home. “It […]
wevv.com
Kenergy set to host annual 'Member Appreciation Day'
Utility officials with Kenergy say they're ready to host a day show appreciation for their members in Kentucky. Kenergy announced it will hold its annual "Member Appreciation Day" on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kenergy's Owensboro, Hawesville, Henderson, Hanson, and Marion...
wevv.com
Flea market coming to Gibson County Fairgrounds on Saturday
There's a flea market happening in Princeton, Indiana on Saturday. The "Collectors Carnival Antique & Flea Market" will kick off at the Gibson County Fairgrounds at 7 a.m. on Saturday, rain or shine. Organizers say Saturday's flea market will occupy eight buildings at the fairground, with other vendors located outdoors...
visitowensboro.com
Head to Owensboro for One of Kentucky’s Best Christmas Parades
Often regarded as the best Christmas parade in Kentucky, you can head over to Owensboro for a night of magic and memories on Saturday, November 19 at 4:30 p.m. Held by Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association, this year’s parade is going to be one for the books, with more than 100 floats bedazzled in lights making their way through downtown Owensboro.
Vandalized food boxes moved in Lynnville
(WEHT) - The food and book donation boxes that were vandalized twice this year in Lynnville have been moved in an attempt to prevent future incidents.
See the Menu for the New Korean Restaurant Looking to Open on Evansville’s East Side Next Week
Evansville will soon have a new option when it comes to enjoying Korean cuisine as the owners of a new restaurant say they are "working hard" to have it ready to open its doors to the public "next week" (the week of October 31st, 2022). JUMAK Korean Restaurant to Open...
History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
wevv.com
Haunted car wash coming to Newburgh ahead of Halloween
Officials with Tommy's Express Car Wash in Newburgh say things are about to get scary. The Tommy's Express Car Wash in Newburgh will be transforming into a spooky "Haunted Wash" for several days ahead of Halloween. The public is invited to get their vehicle cleaned while driving through the "Tunnel...
Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh is Full – Offering Half Off Adoption on Dogs Like Jack
The Warrick Humane Society is a great place to find your new best friend. Unfortunately, right now adoptions are incredibly slow and they are completely full. WHS is a no-kill shelter so if they don't move these dogs out soon, other dogs from euthanasia shelters will not be able to take their place. So, this week, WHS is offering half-off adoption fees. This adoption special is valid on dogs older than 6 months who are fully vetted, and the adopted dogs must leave the shelter no later than 1 day after being adopted. The special runs 10/26 - 10/30.
Winter Jam reveals stacked lineup for Ford Center show
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year. Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup. We the Kingdom and […]
wevv.com
Mattingly Charities bringing country music to Evansville's Victory Theater in December
A handful of country music singers and songwriters will join Mattingly Charities for an early December fundraiser called 'Find A Way' at the Victory Theater. Former Miami Marlins Manager Don Mattingly joined 44News This Morning to discuss the goal this year, and the process of putting together a country music concert.
wevv.com
Local Veteran raising money for troops using Halloween decorations
Veteran Alan Bedell and his family decorate their home located at 1520 Hollywood Ave. every year for Halloween. They call it, the Howell Manor. The Bedells do it as a way to celebrate the holiday and to raise money for different causes and organizations in the community. This year Alan...
witzamfm.com
Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project
Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
Henderson church raises money through pumpkins
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Driving around Henderson, you may have noticed a local church stocked up on pumpkins this fall season. Volunteers with the First Assembly of God have been out selling pumpkins ahead of Halloween. Church members tell us this is the second year for the church’s pumpkin patch. While experts say low pumpkin […]
