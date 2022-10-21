Read full article on original website
Top-seeded Seneca East dispatches No. 6 Lucas in Division IV district semifinals
WILLARD — Seneca East didn’t want to have anything to do with Lucas standout Shelby Grover. The top-seeded Tigers did their best to avoid Grover and cruised to a 3-0 win over the sixth-seeded Cubs in the nightcap of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Willard High School.
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball
Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Buckeye Central falls to Monroeville in Division IV district semifinals
WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes. Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.
2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals
ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
Section of W. 3rd St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs it will be necessary for the City of Mansfield to close the following road while repairs are being completed. West Third Street from North Benton Street to Bowman Street.
Larger-than-expected sinkhole adds $20K to Franklin Ave. storm sewer project in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A sinkhole larger than anticipated has added an additional $20,000 to a Franklin Avenue storm sewer project. The Mansfield Board of Control on Monday unanimously approved the additional funding at the request of Alex Pitts, the the city's chief deputy engineer.
AU Board of Trustees announces 1-year extension of President Carlos Campo’s contract
ASHLAND – The Ashland University Board of Trustees approved to extend the contract of President Carlos Campo for an additional year during its Oct. 21 board meeting. Campo will now serve as president of AU through at least May 2025.
Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more...
Thomas Speelman
Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side. Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
Local Modern Woodmen members honor Mansfield's hometown hero
MANSFIELD -- Local volunteer Gay Woodward, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 19. Woodward was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for for her countless hours of volunteering at the Humane Society...
Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District
MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
Phillip M. Hergatt
Phillip M. Hergatt, 57, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born March 22, 1965 in Mansfield, he was the son of Edward Hergatt, Sr. and Laura (Donnely) Hergatt. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Hergatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
Luamma June Squires
Luamma June Squires, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Luamma Squires as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mansfield Art Center to host first Crow Festival Oct. 28-29
MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches. But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.
Laura Mae Woodrow
Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital. Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
Advanced Fiber Technology announces million-dollar investment in Bucyrus facilities
BUCYRUS — Advanced Fiber Technology announced today that they have completed a one-million-dollar investment project for machinery and equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park location in Bucyrus. AFT currently employs 25 people across their manufacturing facility and two warehouses, totaling 150,000 square feet.
Darlene Swanger
Darlene Swanger, 86, of Mansfield passed away October 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Darlene was born October 27, 1935 in Mansfield to Louis and Vera Dillon Crooks. Darlene was a 1953 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She worked at General Motors for over 25 years. Darlene was a loyal friend and a great mom who loved traveling, playing cards and being outside, especially in her bare feet.
Gail L. Oxendine
Gail Louise Oxendine, 74, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, October 20, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Gail Oxendine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
