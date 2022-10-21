ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man punches dad, pulls him from wheelchair in fight over medication

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wheelchair bound father in an argument over prescription medication. Santiago Enriquez, 19, has been charged with two counts of Assault, and one count of Injury of a Disabled Person.

According to an affidavit, on October 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on E 23 rd Street to investigate a disturbance after an 18-year-old woman called 911 and said that her brother was hitting their dad. At the scene, officers met with the teen who said she walked in on her sibling hitting her dad and that when she and her boyfriend tried to intervene, he assaulted them as well.

Investigators then met with a 47-year-old wheelchair bound victim who said he had been sitting in the kitchen eating when his son, identified as Enriquez, walked in and demanded his dad’s “water pills.” He said he wanted the medication, a diuretic typically used to treat swelling or high blood pressure, because he had smoked some marijuana and needed to flush his system in hopes of passing a drug test that his probation officer had requested.

When the victim refused to hand over his medication, Enriquez reportedly punched him multiple times and then pulled him from his wheelchair. Investigators said the victim had multiple injuries, including a swollen and tender bump on his head and a laceration on his stomach.

Officers located Enriquez praying at a nearby church; they said he admitted to assaulting his dad, sister, and her boyfriend because he was angry that his dad wouldn’t give him the medication. Enriquez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $39,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

