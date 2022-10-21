ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Snowier and colder winter possible with NOAA's winter forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit

Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
pdxfoodpress.com

Coral Club Tiki Bar to Open November 5 in Downtown Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. – October 24, 2022 – On Saturday, November 5, Coral Club will become the next in a long line of legendary tiki bars of the Pacific Northwest. Coral Club is an intimate hideaway in the heart of downtown Vancouver that pays homage to the area’s rich modern primitive heritage and will feature meticulously hand-crafted exotic cocktails and savory Polynesian Pop cuisine with a regional flair.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Times

Tigard Trader Joe's to open Friday

The long-anticipated specialty food store is located in the old Albertson's store at Highway 99W and Durham Road.The new Tigard Trader Joe's store is set to open this Friday, Oct. 28, the company's website says. The store is located at 16200 S.W. Pacific Highway, in a former Albertson's supermarket at Tigard Towne Square. The popular grocery chain, which is at the southeast corner of Highway 99W and Durham Road, takes up about 15,035 square feet of space in a portion of the old store that has been vacant for years. "Step inside and you'll find unconventional and interesting products...
TIGARD, OR
titantribune.org

Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire

The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs

Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
PORTLAND, OR

