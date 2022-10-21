Read full article on original website
Renters face charging dilemma as cities move toward electric vehicles
Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall and was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles to save on gas money and reduce her carbon footprint. But Terrell quickly encountered a bump in the road on her journey to clean driving: A renter in Portland,...
Punchy cold front expected Tuesday evening: Rain, wind and stormy conditions
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Be on guard later this afternoon as conditions are expected to fall off by the evening commute on Tuesday. Showers will start to pick up closer to the 4 p.m. hour, followed by stormy conditions between 5 and 8 p.m. The timing of this forceful front has been projected to drive […]
Channel 6000
Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
KATU.com
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
nbc16.com
Snowier and colder winter possible with NOAA's winter forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
Pacific Crest Trail runner found dead at bottom of 80-foot cliff
Officials recovered the body of a 33-year-old Camas, Wash. man that was reported missing on Friday after he reportedly went trail running on the Pacific Crest Trail.
Long-lost memoir examines ‘diabolical’ 1950s Portland sex-and-murder scandal, inspires art exhibit
Bruce Spaulding met Marjorie Evans Smith shortly after she’d been charged with murdering her husband. Smith was a “somewhat good-looking young lady,” the Portland defense attorney wrote years later in an unpublished memoir – a pertinent observation, he thought, seeing as the man who said he followed her order to kill Kermit Smith also claimed to be her “sex slave.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
pdxfoodpress.com
Coral Club Tiki Bar to Open November 5 in Downtown Vancouver, Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. – October 24, 2022 – On Saturday, November 5, Coral Club will become the next in a long line of legendary tiki bars of the Pacific Northwest. Coral Club is an intimate hideaway in the heart of downtown Vancouver that pays homage to the area’s rich modern primitive heritage and will feature meticulously hand-crafted exotic cocktails and savory Polynesian Pop cuisine with a regional flair.
Tigard Trader Joe's to open Friday
The long-anticipated specialty food store is located in the old Albertson's store at Highway 99W and Durham Road.The new Tigard Trader Joe's store is set to open this Friday, Oct. 28, the company's website says. The store is located at 16200 S.W. Pacific Highway, in a former Albertson's supermarket at Tigard Towne Square. The popular grocery chain, which is at the southeast corner of Highway 99W and Durham Road, takes up about 15,035 square feet of space in a portion of the old store that has been vacant for years. "Step inside and you'll find unconventional and interesting products...
titantribune.org
Fire in the Distance and Smoke on the Rise: The Nakia Creek Fire
The fire season is the season when it rains ashes, the sun looks a hazy orange, and there’s a dystopian landscape from fog and smoke. This year it has struck again, but, a bit closer to home. In the past few years, several fires in Oregon have had notable effects. Past fires include the Eagle Creek Fire and the Almeda Fire. Even fires from California have caused major smoke and ash to sweep into Vancouver. This year, in Clark County the fire posed a similar yet different threat.
Homeless organizations differ on Portland camping ban
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's call to ban unsanctioned camping across the city has drawn differing reactions from local organizations.
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
Vacasa lays off 280, the latest Oregon company to cut jobs
Portland vacation rental management company Vacasa laid off 280 people last week as it works to improve its financial position and boost its severely depressed share price. The layoffs represent about 3% of Vacasa’s total workforce, the company told trade publication Skift on Friday. “We do not take these...
