ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball at $580 million for Saturday’s drawing

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118xHK_0ii5yXOK00

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Saturday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $580 million, with a cash value of $278.2 million. This makes it the 10th largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?

This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 drawing, when the winning tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

The drawing will be the 34th in the current jackpot run.

West Virginia ranks #8 in ghost sightings per capita

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, and cost $2 dollars apiece at any West Virginia Lottery retailer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is home to a cat litter plant

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WVNS

Powerball Jackpot hits $625 Million, 8th highest ever

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– An extra $600 million could be pretty helpful for crossing off the holiday gifts that are coming. On Monday, October 24, 2022, West Virginians were like could win the eighth largest Powerball Jackpot in history. It was up to $625 million dollars, hours before the drawing. One Ghent man said he […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Interview with ‘Dear West Virginia’ artist Huey Mack

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is an incredibly unique state filled with an abundance of natural scenery, kind people, and talent. 59News sat down (virtually) with one West Virginia native who continues to work his way into the music scene, especially with his most recent album drop. Huey Mack, originally from Morgantown, recently released […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Trunk or treats in Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Trunk or treat offers a safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween in a community environment and with several locations this year, there are plenty of opportunities to get your kids the candy they deserve! Raleigh County Kid’s Halloween Party – Beckley Moose Lodge | Saturday, Oct. 22 11a.m.-1p.m. Burning Rock […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday as hospitalizations rose slightly and active virus cases continued to fall. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 36-year-old woman from Berkeley County.
OHIO STATE
WBOY

How West Virginia ranks among US’s safest states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America. West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th. States were rated in different categories like...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WVNS

West Virginia-shaped puddle found at New River Gorge

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—What do news directors do on their days off? Well, ours likes to spend his time exploring all the Mountain State has to offer, and on Sunday, WOWK News Director Bob Schaper found a little slice of almost heaven at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. On a hike under the New […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Metro News

State tourism leader says fall colors in West Virginia best in a decade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby says the fall colors in West Virginia are the best the state has seen in a decade. Ruby, appearing on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ in the past week, said in the past month there were 22 million impressions on West Virginia Tourism’s social media pages and it mainly stemmed from fall photos around the state.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia test scores plummet to historic lows on national assessment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s test scores among fourth and eighth graders on a national assessment plummeted following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The National Assessment of Educational Progress, test scores for reading and math were down across the nation among fourth and eighth graders, including historic lows for West Virginia.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy