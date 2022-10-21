Powerball at $580 million for Saturday’s drawing
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Saturday's jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $580 million, with a cash value of $278.2 million. This makes it the 10th largest Powerball jackpot of all time.
This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 drawing, when the winning tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.
The drawing will be the 34th in the current jackpot run.
All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, and cost $2 dollars apiece at any West Virginia Lottery retailer.
