Powerball at $580 million for Saturday’s drawing

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Saturday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $580 million, with a cash value of $278.2 million. This makes it the 10th largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 drawing, when the winning tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

The drawing will be the 34th in the current jackpot run.

All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, and cost $2 dollars apiece at any West Virginia Lottery retailer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.