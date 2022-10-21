ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Health experts warn people not to try Saltwater TikTok trend due to 'explosive bowel movements'

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Health experts are warning people not to try the viral TikTok saltwater flush trend because it could cause explosive bowel movements.

The saltwater flush trend essentially encourages people to consume salt water as a way to “flush” out the “sludge” in their intestines.

Actually, some TikTokers claim that the practice helped them lose a vast amount of weight.

One person claimed she lost eight pounds in three hours from the cleanse.

Another TikToker named Olivia Hedlund, who goes by @liv.ingwell , said that the salt water flush goal “is to really get the sludge out of your small intestine.”

Hedlund, who also claims that she is a functional nutritional therapy practitioner, always makes sure to tell her followers to do research on their own accord and trust their bodies before they participate in a trend.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, health professionals still believe this cleanse is not the best for people.

According to a report in the New York Post , registered dietitian Abby Sharp made a response video to Hedlund, noting that the cleanses are “very dangerous for the masses” and even called them “napalm for your bowels.”

She also called the practice “unethical” and captioned her post: “No health care professional should be giving a salt water flush tutorial — even if they preface it with a ‘do your research’ disclaimer.” Sharpe acknowledges that this method has been used as an alternative to colonoscopy preparation, but it can also be “dangerous as f***.”

She continued to note that the concentrated salt from these cleanses draws “all the water into your bowels and blasts everything in its path out the other end” — essentially giving you a really, really bad time on the toilet.”

Still, Sharp advises against trying a saltwater flush since it is unclear how it could change the balance of one’s gut microbiome.

In research published in the Microbial Ecology in Health and Disease , a weakened microbiome can lead to an increased risk of intestinal disorders.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

You’re probably having a bath wrong, according to health experts

It’s one of life’s simplest pleasures to wash away stress from a busy workday, exercise, or the collapse of the UK government, but experts are now saying many of us aren’t taking a bath the right way.Medical professionals recommend a maximum temperature of 40C in the tub, but some people have admitted to going beyond that – at the risk of experiencing nasty health problems.According to Dr Deborah Lee, from the Dr Fox online pharmacy based in Glasgow, water which is way too hot can damage skin, increase our blood pressure, and cause nausea.“Although temperatures above 40°C are unlikely to...
Indy100

'It smells like juicer soup': xQc's streaming setup smells appalling, says Myth

Twitch star Ali 'Myth' Kabani visited fellow streamer xQc - but later described just how appalling the set-up apparently smells, describing it in graphic terms.As he's made his way up the Twitch ranks and became arguably the most prominent English-speaking streamer around, xQc hasn't always had the time to ensure that his streaming set-up is in pristine condition.The former Overwatch star has worn many hats over the years, starting small in Canada before moving to the US and streaming in front of a vertical mattress while in Los Angeles. And one thing has always remained consistent through all that -...
Indy100

A posed smile can improve your mood, new research suggests

A posed smile can improve your mood suggesting that it may be possible to smile your way to happiness, a new study suggests.Psychologists have long questioned whether facial expressions influence people’s emotional experiences – an idea known as the facial feedback hypothesis.An international collaboration of researchers, led by Stanford University research scientist Nicholas Coles, have found strong evidence that posed smiles can, in fact, make us happier.However, the study found the effect is not strong enough to overcome something like depression.This research tells us something fundamentally important about how this emotional experience worksNicholas Coles, Stanford UniversityBut it provides useful insight...
Indy100

TikTok star Emmanuel the Emu didn't have avian flu after all – it was stress

Last week, it was reported that viral sensation Emmanuel the Emu was battling the dangerous avian flu – but after all the worry, it turns out the bird was just stressed.Emmanuel rose to stardom after pecking at Taylor Blake’s phone as she attempted to film an educational video about farming when the emu, who is from her family’s Knuckle Bump Farms in Florida.On Saturday (15 October), Blake took to Twitter to speak on the “massive tragedy” that affected the farm after wild Egyptian Geese started to routinely swoop down and infect the domesticated animals with avian influenza. “I’ve tried countless...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy