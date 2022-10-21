ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Suspected DUI Causes Significant Damage to Centennial Memorial Park

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago
Anniston, AL – A single vehicle crash has caused significant damage at the Centennial Memorial Park at 225 East 17th Street in Anniston. At approximately 4:00 pm the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate the reports of the crash. Upon arrival they located a white Ford SUV driven by Franklin Henderson, 74, of Anniston. Anniston accident investigators were able to learn that Henderson exited the “Pic N Save” and entered the parking lot of the Anniston Fire Department Headquarters. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, said it appeared that Henderson struck the fire department building and then placed the vehicle in reverse and began to accelerate in reverse. The vehicle crashed into the Korean War monument, completely destroying it, continued on to also crash into the welcome station, also completely destroying it, then made a sharp turn towards the WW I & II memorial damaging multiple panels. Henderson finally came to a rest when he struck a retaining wall inside the park. Accident investigators conducted an interview with Henderson and became suspicious that he may have been driving while under the influence. Chief Bowles stated that, “A blood draw was done, and we are waiting for the results from the crime lab. He was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence”. Henderson was transported to the Calhoun County Jail and charged with Driving under the influence and given a bond of $1,000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuaLF_0ii5xhIv00

Name: Franklin L. Henderson

Age: 74

Charges: Driving Under the Influence | Bond – $1,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbxKu_0ii5xhIv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p62aL_0ii5xhIv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oqx7I_0ii5xhIv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebnk4_0ii5xhIv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wz344_0ii5xhIv00
Previous Next

Comments / 5

Lucretia Noles
3d ago

so he was arrested first .. then blood was drawn?... yes ..sounds right. not innocent TIL proven guilty..it's guilty til proven innocent ...he is 75 years old ...there's a good chance it's medication or some medical condition ...

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

13 year old in Center Point injured in Sunday morning drive by shooting

A 13 year old was wounded in a drive by shooting Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on a report of shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place N.W. in Center Point. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses told them shots were fired from a vehicle into a home. The 13 year old was found wounded inside the home. The teen was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries .
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Stats to Offer Transparency 10/16/2022 -10/23/2022

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 10/16/2022 -10/23/2022. There were a total of 237 answered calls for service. There were 57 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There was one felony arrests made and 15 misdemeanor arrests. There were ten traffic accidents, 95 traffic stops, and 15 citations/written warnings issued. There were two warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Shelby County creek

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman Saturday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Adeline N. Morris, of Weogufka, died when her vehicle left the roadway around 3:30 a.m., and overturned into a creek. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Coosa County woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby County

A Coosa County woman was killed early Saturday morning after the Jeep Wrangler she was driving overturned into a creek, authorities said. Troopers at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Adeline N. Morris, 23, of Weogufka. The accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 25 near Vincent in Shelby County.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Frequent Accidents At Intersection Cause Concern

3 Two Vehicle Accidents at the Intersection In Front of Walmart Within 48 Hours. On Tuesday 2 separate auto accidents occurred at the intersection on west Main Street in Centre in front of Walmart. Another multiple vehicle accident occurred there on Thursday afternoon also. A frequency of accidents at this intersection has been a concern of law enforcement, local officials, and the public for a while.
CENTRE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
SOMERVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man struck, killed while walking on Center Point Parkway identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle. Brown […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy