Suspected DUI Causes Significant Damage to Centennial Memorial Park

– A single vehicle crash has caused significant damage at the Centennial Memorial Park at 225 East 17th Street in Anniston. At approximately 4:00 pm the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate the reports of the crash. Upon arrival they located a white Ford SUV driven by Franklin Henderson, 74, of Anniston. Anniston accident investigators were able to learn that Henderson exited the “Pic N Save” and entered the parking lot of the Anniston Fire Department Headquarters. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, said it appeared that Henderson struck the fire department building and then placed the vehicle in reverse and began to accelerate in reverse. The vehicle crashed into the Korean War monument, completely destroying it, continued on to also crash into the welcome station, also completely destroying it, then made a sharp turn towards the WW I & II memorial damaging multiple panels. Henderson finally came to a rest when he struck a retaining wall inside the park. Accident investigators conducted an interview with Henderson and became suspicious that he may have been driving while under the influence. Chief Bowles stated that, “A blood draw was done, and we are waiting for the results from the crime lab. He was arrested at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence”. Henderson was transported to the Calhoun County Jail and charged with Driving under the influence and given a bond of $1,000.

Name: Franklin L. Henderson

Age: 74

Charges: Driving Under the Influence | Bond – $1,000

