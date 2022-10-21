Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert gets set to take on his old team Friday night at Target Center

Game two of the Timberwolves season is tonight, and it will be a special one for newly acquired center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert said it will be “weird” taking the floor and seeing an opponent with Utah across their chest. After all, Gobert spent the first nine seasons of his career wearing that very jersey with this the first chance he's had to play against his old team.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “It’s all love from me. I want to see those guys succeed and I’m sure they want to see me succeed too.

So, it’s going to be fun.”

The Timberwolves traded for Gobert this summer, giving up a host of players and five first-round picks to acquire the three-time defensive player of the year.

“That’s nine years, it’s been a big part of my life,” Gobert said after the team shoot around on Friday. “I’m really grateful for them giving me the opportunity to come to this league, and just grow as a man, as a player.”

Adding a player like Gobert means expectations for the Wolves goes up too. It still may take a little time for the new team to gel on the court, and that was evident in the opener Wednesday night . While Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards struggled, Gobert picked up the slack against a young and outgunned Oklahoma City team that still made it close.

Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, and the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Thunder 115-108.

Meanwhile, not many people are expecting much out of Gobert’s old team in Utah. But that didn’t stop them from shocking the Denver Nuggets 123-102 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both of those teams.

Pregame coverage of Friday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. on the radio home for Timberwolves basketball News Talk 830 WCCO and streaming on the Audacy App.